Auditions for Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express at Church Hill Theatre

Kat Melton, who directed last year’s smash hit Ride the Cyclone, invites local actors to audition for Agatha Christie’s classic mystery, Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express. We may all know “who done it,” but Ken Ludwig’s new adaptation is fast, fresh and hilarious. So, actors, get aboard the famous train as it travels from Istanbul to Western Europe in 1934.

Auditions will be held on the CHT stage (103 Walnut Street in Church Hill, Md) from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, May 21 and Friday, May 23, and from 10 am – noon on Saturday, May 24. The show will run for three weekends, from September 12-28.

The play has great parts for actors of all ages, from older teens to senior citizens, with scope for some age/gender flexibility. The director will ask for cold readings from the script—and may include some group activities or other exercises as well. Nothing has been pre-cast, so Kat encourages a big turn-out. Here are the roles:

MEN

Hercule Poirot, Belgian, 40-65

Constantine Bouc, Belgian, 40-65

Michael, French, 40-60

Samuel Ratchett, American, 35-50

Hector McQueen, American, 25-35

Colonel James Arbuthnot, Scottish, 30-50

Head waiter, 20-70

Doctor, mid 20s-70

Other passengers on the Athens Coach mid-teens-80s

WOMEN

Mary Debenham, English mid 20s-40

Princess Natalya Dragomiroff, Russian, 60-80

Greta Ohlsson, Swedish, mid 20s-40

Countess Elena Andrenyi, Hungarian, 20-30

Mrs. Helen Hubbard, American, 45-60.

Other passengers on the Athens Coach mid-teens-80s

Check the website, www.churchhilltheatre.org, or call the office 410-556-6003 for more information.