Trust Me By Roger Vaughan

I can remember being in a funky diner in a shady neighborhood in a rough part of a small town. The parking lot had deep puddles. I sat at the counter. A waitress in a tired apron and week-old hair put the cup of coffee I’d ordered in front of me. I took a sip. It wasn’t a bad cup of coffee. I drank it, paid, and went on about my business. That insignificant moment in my life popped up recently on my screen alongside the word “trust” while reading the news. It made me think about what a huge role trust plays in our lives, and how we don’t even think about it most of the time. I didn’t think about it when I drank that cup of coffee. I just subconsciously assumed the cup and the spoon had been properly washed, that the waitress kept her hands relatively clean, and that rats hadn’t been rooting around in the coffee. In fact, I recall that cup of coffee had gone down just fine, with no surprises or side effects.

Forgetting that assumptions are a major cause of disappointments, we Americans trust so many ways every day. When a driver signals a left turn, we pull right, around him, trusting (assuming) the driver will in fact turn left. At a 4-way stop, we trust the driver who came in after us will wait until we proceed. We drink the water out of the tap because we trust it and the pipes it travels through in its journey to our house are safe. We drive through fast food lanes and consume what we find in the bag they hand us because we trust the place meets sanitation standards. We casually initial legal documents at the doctor’s office (or on line!) without reading them because we trust they are fair. Who can understand that legalese anyway? We trust a stranger in a white nurse’s jacket at Walmart to inject us in the arm with a Covid vaccination, assuming the needle is sterile, the serum is valid, and that the person brandishing the needle is really a nurse who has been properly trained. Think about it: it’s a long list of blind trust we practice every day.

Our tendency for trusting has been certified – like it or not — with the slogan on our money announcing our trust in the Lord. The law written to have “In God we trust” printed on our paper currency was only passed in 1955. That declaration reveals our predilections, or so it must have appeared to President Dwight Eisenhower, who signed Public Law 84-140 into effect. After that wholesale declaration to an occult, metaphysical entity, where the assignment of trust is concerned the sky became the limit.

Most of us, and it had become more and more inclusive, have been trusting with reason. We have usually received what we’ve been promised, or believed it was attainable. For years we have felt, in the main, generally secure, comfortable as we have obeyed stop signs, maintained faith in our banks, our weather radar, our Constitution, gravity, and GPS, in concert with the majority of our fellow citizens.

It’s tempting to conclude that the harsh, authoritarian pronouncements of the current administration have reduced a long tradition of trust to a cipher, given the group of unqualified loyalists who have been selected to carry out a long list of harsh orders that are radically changing our country. Trust is not a valid response to the callous, drastic behavior of some senior officials. Gross incompetence, like using a commercial communications app for the exchange of highly confidential military attack plans, then falsely denying the material exchanged was secret, does not build confidence. Even what we have long believed to be proven facts have been challenged, creating groups of “facts” labeled variously “yours,” “mine,” and “theirs.” Opinions, maybe. Psychological manipulation, for sure.

With its escalating and ever more blatant money-grubbing scams, Social Media must share some of the blame for undercutting our willingness to trust. A recent film, The Beekeeper, creates a chilling scenario on cold calls one might receive promoting deals that are, in fact, too good to be true. Seduced by the smooth proposal of the movie’s fictional financial scamming operation, a lonely older woman gives out too much information and loses her entire savings. The film’s story is about the violent revenge carried out by an angry beekeeper who is the marked woman’s tenant. Perhaps our being less eager to trust isn’t all bad, given where our open, “data-based,” factually challenged culture is going. As President Ronald Reagan once cautioned, “Trust. But verify.”

Trust has always promoted opportunity for scammers. Even back a hundred years the Brooklyn Bridge got sold several times to buyers whose greed perverted their trust. One proud “purchaser” had to be stopped from building toll booths on the bridge he thought he’d bought.

In many ways, trust determines the future. We make decisions based on potential outcomes that are based on trust. We take our prescribed medications because we trust our doctor, because we trust the pharmacist who prepares and dispenses them. Trust is based on satisfaction, one reason it can be dangerously seductive. “Trust me,” we are often told. That’s become such a cliché it’s a standard sarcastic laugh line for comedians, and an opportunity for would-be scammers of all stripes. When to decide not to trust something (or someone) varies from person to person, but usually more than one disappointment is enough to cancel trust.

There don’t seem to be any polls that assess our nation’s current levels of trust; polls reflecting how we are all feeling about trust in general these days. Are we still as willing to trust our neighbors, our co-workers, our policemen, our local politicians, and our national government as we were a few years ago?

One thing demonstrably provable about Donald Trump is his constant willingness to flat-out lie. Presidential lying has a long history in the United States, but the accumulation of Trump’s lies is record-setting, way beyond all existing literature. Transparent as most of his lies are, they provided a media-rich strategy of confusion that gained enough attention to win him the presidency. To mention just a few of his lies, he actually said our government had spent $100 million on condoms for Hamas; he said immigrants were stealing pet cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio and eating them; he said Ukraine started the war against Russia; he said the USA is the only country with birthright citizenship; he said Canadians were enthusiastic about becoming America’s 51st state; he said China was operating the Panama Canal. None of those statements are true. All of those statements are demonstrably, unquestionably false.

The same basic strategy is being practiced overseas. As columnist David French (a Republican turned Independent) points out in the New York Times, the Trump administration has abruptly revoked America’s contracts funding malaria prevention, polio vaccine initiatives, tuberculosis treatments, Ebola surveillance, and hospitals in refugee camps. “Will any sensible world power now rely on America’s word–or on America itself?” French asks. “Lying destroys trust,” he writes. “And trust, once destroyed, is the most difficult thing to restore.”

One has to wonder how Americans’ collective tendency to trust will fare over the next four years. Celebrities are influencers. Celebrities’ styles trickle down into the population. America’s primary celebrity is whomever is President, meaning the current President’s style can have significant influence. Hats are a simple example. President Harry Truman wore hats, therefore hats became fashionable for men. Jack Kennedy did not wear hats. Hats were not in fashion during Kennedy’s administration.

Given the current administration’s reliance on deception, lying could become elevated to our national pastime. “Trust me,” uttered with a confident smile and a casual tug at one’s mustache, could become America’s new marketing slogan.

Roger Vaughan, a Massachusetts native, began writing, photographing, playing music, and sailing at a young age, pursuits that shaped his lifelong career. After earning a BA in English from Brown University, he worked as an editor and writer for Saturday Evening Post and Life magazines, covering major cultural events of the 1960s and 70s. His first book, The Grand Gesture (1973), launched a prolific freelance writing career. He’s written more than 20 books, including numerous biographies, films, and many videos. Since 1980, Vaughan has lived on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, where he continues his work documenting remarkable individuals and events.