Building African American Minds (BAAM) receives $1 million gift to endow Girls Program

Building African American Minds (BAAM) is proud to announce a transformational $1 million gift from Dr. Eileen Amy Ryan of Rochester, NY, to endow and expand its Girls Program. This generous investment will enable BAAM to extend its reach to middle school girls starting this fall, providing them with a safe, supportive, and empowering environment to learn and grow.

Dr. Ryan, a transgender woman, is deeply committed to fostering mentorship, acceptance, and opportunity for girls and young women. “This notion of women mentoring girls is very powerful to me,” she shared.

With this endowment, BAAM will strengthen its commitment to uplifting young women by offering expanded programs and mentorship opportunities. Dr. Ryan’s gift underscores her belief that women should support and uplift one another, regardless of individual experiences or societal constructs. “To me, it’s an immense privilege to do this,” she said.

Dr. Ryan, who provided a part of the seed money to start BAAM’s girls program in 2020, is also a major supporter of Girls Rock and The Avenue, two Rochester-based arts organizations that empower girls, women, and the LGBTQ+ community. In addition, she serves on the Board of Directors for Lambda Legal, a national organization dedicated to advancing the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals.

BAAM Executive Director Dina Gomes Daly expressed deep gratitude for the gift, noting that it will ensure the long-term sustainability of the Girls Program. “This endowment is a game-changer for BAAM and the young women we serve. Eileen’s generosity will provide girls with the mentorship, education, and support they need to thrive.”

BAAM remains committed to fostering excellence in education, mentorship, and personal development for young people. With this gift, the organization takes a significant step forward in ensuring that girls have access to the same life-changing opportunities that have long been available to boys through BAAM’s programs.

For more information about BAAM and the Girls Program, please visit www.baaminc.org or contact Dina Gomes Daly at [email protected].

About BAAM

Building African American Minds (BAAM) is dedicated to empowering African American youth through education, mentorship, and leadership development. Founded in 2004, BAAM focuses on providing African American boys and girls with the resources, support, and opportunities they need to excel academically, grow personally, and become leaders in their communities. Through a range of innovative programs, BAAM fosters academic achievement, character development, and a commitment to community engagement.