The Mainstay’s First Friday Includes Jazz, Klezmer, and Bluegrass

On Friday, May 2, Joe Holt, the host and accompanist for the Mainstay’s First Friday series, has come up with another intriguing gathering of talent for his monthly show. Joe will share the stage with jazz/ Klezmer clarinetist Seth Kibel and bluegrass fiddler Nate Grower.

Nate Grower is perhaps best known as the fiddle player for superstar David Bromberg’s band. He has played with the late Allen Toussaint, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, John Oates (of Hall and Oates), KebMo, and Arlo Guthrie.

Seth Kibel is highly regarded as a jazz and ethnic Klezmer music sax and clarinet player. He is the winner of 28 Washington Area Music Awards (Best World Music Instrumentalist and Best Jazz Instrumentalist).

The evening celebrates what Klezmer, bluegrass, and jazz have in common – improvisation.

Showtime for the Mainstay concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall,