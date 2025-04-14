Lions Club offers annual Vision and Awareness Day May 9

The Chestertown Lions Club will be offering their annual Vision and Diabetes Awareness Day on Friday May 9 from 5pm til 8pm and Saturday May 10 from 9 am til noon in front of the JBK Hardware and Redner’s stores in Chestertown The Club will be increasing public awareness of the various services they offer in regard to vision– including this year their support of Diabetes awareness, since this disease affects vision.

Vision assistance is one of the key programs of the International Lions Clubs, and the Chestertown branch is involved in that regard by subsidizing eyeglass purchases for those needing financial help, collecting and cleaning used eyeglasses for distribution in disadvantaged countries (U.S. Law does not allow distribution of used eyeglasses in the U.S.), contributing an eye screening device to screen Kent County elementary school children for eyesight problems and assisting in future screenings. Lions Club members also provide free rides to and from eye doctor appointments for qualifying individuals.

The Club also grants annual financial contributions to the Lions Leader Dog Programs, to vision research at the Wilmer Vision Research Foundation at Johns Hopkins University.

In the area of diabetes awareness, they are offering the National Prediabetes Risk Assessment test. Also they will be accepting used eyeglass donations.