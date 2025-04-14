Let’s Talk About It with Beth Anne Dorman: For All Seasons in All Seasons

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This month, Beth Anne Dorman, CEO of For All Seasons, makes the compelling case that at a time when state and federal budgets are being cut or suspended, the need to support For All Seasons in all seasons is literally true these days.

In their “Give With Your Heart” campaign, running in April, For All Seasons in taking the opportunity to remind the Mid-Shore The campaign highlights how mental health affects everyone—regardless of age or circumstance—through powerful, real-life stories of healing and hope. As Dorman explains, this initiative is more than a fundraiser—it’s a reminder that no one should face trauma, depression, or anxiety alone.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons, please go here.