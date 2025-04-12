The Oxford Garden Club proudly invites you to enjoy The Secret Gardens of Oxford Tour. Spring has sprung in these secret gardens, and you will be charmed with the different garden features and the flora in them. Rarely has anyone been able to sneak a peak of these gardens from the quaint bricked sidewalks. This special garden tour will take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in the charming town of Oxford in Talbot County, MD from 10am till 3pm. This year, we are featuring 6 new gardens that have never been on our tours before, each unique and beautiful. Some homes offer waterfront views, and we have 2 gardens featuring Artist Studios that will be open to ticket holders. We are grateful to the homeowners who have opened their “secret” gardens to share with the public.

We suggest that you purchase tickets online https://oxfordgardenclub.org/2025-special-activities/ and cursor to Secret Gardens of Oxford Tour area to purchase tickets for $20 per person. Be sure to make your ticket purchases by May 16th as the price of the tickets goes up to $25 on the day of the tour. We recommend that you bring your online receipt on the day of the tour.

To pick up your ticket/map of these secret gardens on Saturday, May 17th, go to the Oxford Town Park at 104 South Morris Street in Oxford, MD 21654. Oxford Garden Club members will be happy to check you in and provide you with the secret ticket map.

This tour is open from 10am till 3pm. We suggest that you dress for the weather as this event will be rain or shine. Do not forget to bring your notebook and we are certain you will discover many lovely possibilities for your own gardens. While in Oxford, be sure to visit the Oxford Fine Arts 2025 in the Oxford Community Center at 200 Oxford Road, Oxford, MD to view more art and to grab a bite to finish off a lovely day.

Oxford Garden Club is a member of the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland, Inc. and National Garden Clubs, Inc. and we are a 501(c)(3) organization. Our mission is to promote the knowledge of gardening and floral design, to participate in civic projects to conserve and beautify the community and to actively support all forms of conservation. For additional information, go to our website: www.oxfordgardenclub.org