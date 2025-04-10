Tickets on sale: GCA’s “The Kitchen Sink Cabaret” Fundraiser May 17

It’s Pop. It’s Rock. It’s Broadway. It’s Jazz. It’s Old Standards. One might say it’s everything, including the kitchen sink! The Garfield Center for the Arts will present “The Kitchen Sink Cabaret” on Saturday, May 17th at 8 PM. It’s an evening of diverse music, with songs chosen by its performers from any genre. It will be one of two fundraiser concerts the GCA will present this year as the organization ramps up their efforts toward a capital campaign for a new stage, rigging and other facility needs.

The event gathers some of the community’s favorite singers and performers, all of whom have appeared on the Garfield stage in many productions over the years. The show will feature multiple musical performances by Shannon and Nic Carter, Brad Chaires, Natalie and Max Hagan, Melissa McGlynn, and JW Ruth.

Each of the performers are known for great past GCA musical theatre performances, including roles in “Beauty and the Beast,” “Annie,” “Shrek,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “The Addams Family Musical,” “Lucky Stiff,” and many more. And their talent is not just limited to singing, as they have all appeared in GCA non-musicals including “Noises Off,” “Prescription: Murder,” “Greater Tuna,” “The Play That Goes Wrong,” and “Psycho Beach party,” among others.

The performance will start at 8 PM on Saturday, May 17th. All tickets are $25.00, and proceeds will support the Garfield Center’s capital campaign efforts. Tickets may be purchased anytime at www.garfieldcenter.org, or by calling the Box Office at 410-810-2060 during regular Box Office hours on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 AM to 3 PM.