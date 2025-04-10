ShoreRivers offers hands-on expeditions

ShoreRivers is inviting the public to get out in their communities and explore their local waterways this year through a series of expeditions around the region.

On the schedule are:

A walking tour of Chestertown centered on environmental justice on Wednesday, April 30

● A book reading and beach exploration for children with Mermaid Tasha on Saturday, May 10

● A spring paddle on the headwaters of the Choptank River with Riverkeeper Matt Pluta on Wednesday, May 14

● A day for families to learn about monarch butterflies and river-friendly plants at a local nursery on Saturday, June 14

● A guided farm tour showcasing conservation practices with wildlife artist Jonathan Shaw on Wednesday, July 9

● An up-close look at osprey behavior during a riverboat cruise on Tuesday, July 15

● A paddle to explore the American lotus blooms with Sassafras Riverkeeper Zack Kelleher on Thursday, July 31

● A morning paddle and tour of a native plant nursery with Miles-Wye Rivekeeper Ben Ford on Thursday, September 4

● A fall paddle on Tuckahoe Creek with your Choptank Riverkeeper on Thursday, September 25

● A kayak exploration of the Chester River with Riverkeeper Annie Richards on Tuesday, September 30

These expeditions are small group experiences, carefully curated to offer a unique and meaningful connection between our community and our watershed. From paddles to tours of restoration sites, to hands-on adventures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

“We know that access to our waterways fuels environmental stewardship,” says ShoreRivers’ Membership Manager Courtney Leigh. “It’s our hope that participants in these annual expeditions — in addition to taking in the natural beauty of our rivers, learning from partners who share our vision of thriving communities, and engaging with vibrant team members who lead the charge for clean waterways — will also develop a stronger connection to the bays, rivers, and creeks we all cherish on the Eastern Shore.”

To register, and for individual event details, visit shorerivers.org/events. More expeditions will be added throughout the year.

ShoreRivers protects Maryland’s Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, education, and engagement.

shorerivers.org