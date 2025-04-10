Looking at the Masters: Madonna and child in a garden

Images of Mary and Christ are plentiful, as are images of them sitting in a rose garden. Since most of the population from the Middle Ages onward through the 17th and 18th centuries could not read, religious painting and sculpture served to educate the congregation of believers. Iconography was a significant aspect of painting and sculpture. Images and everyday objects related to the stories helped the faithful remember the lessons as they went about their daily lives.

Images of the Madonna and Child in a rose garden were popular. “Madonna in a Rose Bower” (1440-1442) (20”x16”) (oil and tempera on wood panel) by German painter Stefan Lochner (1410-1451) is a stunning example. Mary and the infant Jesus sit on a red velvet bolster in an enclosed garden. The ground is a green carpet of perfectly patterned leaves. Young angels lean on the garden bench, looking adoringly at the mother and child. Four angels play music on a harp, a small organ, and two stringed instruments. Roses grow on a square metal trellis behind them. Above them, two angels hold a gold cloth of honor, placed on thrones of kings and for Mary, Queen of Heaven. God, the father, and a white Dove, the Holy Spirit, look down on the scene from above. God, hands raised in blessing, and Jesus on Mary’s lap, represent the Holy Trinity. Lochner used gold lavishly to represent the heavenly space.

White roses are symbols of Mary’s purity, and red roses are symbols of the Passion of Christ. Jesus holds an apple which has been given to him by one of the young angels. Apples represent the original sin of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden, and Mary and Christ are referred to as the second Adam and Eve, who take away sin. Strawberry plants in the garden produce both flowers and fruit at the same time, a reference to Mary as both a mother and a virgin.

Mary’s broach and crown are examples of a painting technique used by Lockner, en rende-bosse, or encrusted enamel. In the 14th Century, encrusted enamel was applied to create three-dimensional pieces. Mary’s broach and crown are encrusted with gemstones. The figures on Mary’s broach are a virgin and a unicorn, both symbols of purity.

“Madonna and Child and Saints in an Enclosed Garden” (1440-1460) (47”x58”) (oil) (National Gallery of Art) is by Netherlands painter Master of Flemalle, who has been identified as Robert Campin (1375-1444). He was a contemporary of Jan Van Eyck and teacher of Rogier van der Weyden. He settled in the Belgian city of Tournai in 1405-06, and he was a free master in the Guild of Goldsmiths and Painters. He purchased a house in Tournai in 1408. Campin was a popular artist who received numerous commissions from individuals, guilds, the Church, and civic groups. Records show he owned several houses, bought city bonds, and invested in mortgages. He was a prosperous artist.

“Madonna and Child and Saints in an Enclosed Garden” illustrates the tradition of symbolism in religious art along with increasing interest in depicting nature. The Madonna and Child are again placed in an enclosed garden, a reference to Mary’s purity. Although she does not wear a crown, she is placed on a golden throne with an elaborate cloth of honor behind her. Her feet rest on a brocade pillow. She wears the traditional blue robe, this time a rich dark blue with a gold embroidered border. Jesus reaches for a quince held out to him by St. Barbara. The quince is a symbol of the resurrection of Christ. It also is associated with love and fertility. From the Greeks onward, it was presented to the bride on her wedding night.

St. Barbara, dressed in red, was an early Christian saint. Her father was a rich pagan who locked her in a high tower to protect her from the world. While he was away, she had three windows built into the tower instead of the two he had planned, because the number three was the symbol of the Trinity. She secretly had become a Christian. Discovering her conversion, the prefect of the province had her dragged from the tower and tortured for several days. Her wounds healed overnight. Ultimately, she was beheaded. Her tower stands behind her in the garden.

In the corner of the painting, St Catherine of Alexandria, Egypt, reads an illuminated manuscript. She is the patron saint of students, teachers, and librarians. The daughter of the governor of Alexandria, Catherine went to the Emperor Maxentius to protest when he began the cruel punishment of Christians. He threw her into prison and subjected her to numerous tortures intended to kill her. She was fed by a dove from heaven, and her wounds were tended by angels. After these attempts failed, Maxentius ordered her run over by a wheel with spikes. The wheel broke. Catherine then was beheaded. The sword used to behead her and a broken wheel are placed at her feet in the painting.

John the Baptist, in the bright green cloak, stands beside the throne and holds a lamb. He traditionally is painted with unruly hair and a beard, representing his time spent in the wilderness. Under his green cloak he wears only a short tunic of animal skins. The lamb is the symbol of Christ. John the Baptist recognized Christ when he baptized Him, and called him “Lamb of God.”

St Anthony of Egypt, the elderly bearded man in the dark gray robe and leaning on a cane, was raised as a Christian and preached the teachings of the Church for many years. He later became a semi-hermit, living a life of solitude and prayer. He helped to found several monasteries. He overcame numerous temptations visited on him by the Devil. St Anthony may have been a pig herder at one time. However, he ate no meat during his lifetime. The pig, a symbol of the sin of gluttony, most likely is a reference to his surviving all the Devil’s temptations. St Anthony is the patron saint of swineherds, domestic animals, and monks.

The paradise garden contains several other flowering plants. Behind St Catherine is a purple iris, also known as a sword lily. The purple iris traditionally represents nobility.

“Virgin Among Virgins” (1475) (43’’x67’’) (oil) was painted by the Master of the Legend of St Lucy, whose known work is dated between 1480 and1510. Although his name remains unknown, several paintings have been attributed to this Netherlandish painter from Bruges. Mary and Christ are seated in the center of a partially enclosed rose garden. The cloth of honor behind her is held by two angels. Her feet rest on a black and gold cushion, and she wears the traditional blue gown and a crown. The background is a panoramic scene of the city of Bruges. Dating for the Master of St Lucy’s paintings is often determined by the continued construction of the tower of Bruges.

Eleven virgin saints are presented in a semi-circle around Mary and Christ. Next to Christ is St Catherine, her red gown decorated with wheels and her hand raised as she marries Christ. Opposite is St Barbara in blue velvet with her black cloak decorated with towers. She too became the mystical bride of Christ. Mary Magdelene kneels on the ground, her bare feet toward the viewer. She holds the gold pot of ointment with which she anointed Christ’s body in the tomb.

St Agnes, in a red gown, is seated on the ground and holds a lamb. Her beauty was so extraordinary that she had many suitors, all of whom she refused, claiming she was mystically married to Christ. She holds up the wedding ring. Imprisoned and tortured, she was sentenced to death by burning. The fire went out, and a soldier cut off her head, or stabbed her in the throat.

St Ursala, who wears a gold and black brocade gown and is reading a book, undertook a pilgrimage from Britain to Rome with 1000 virgins. Having traveled as far as Cologne, they were attacked by Huns and killed with arrows. The point and fletching of an arrow can be seen under her gown, and an arrow rests on the border of the painting.

Three martyred saints sit behind St Agnes. St Cunera, in a light blue gown, holds a small cradle and an arrow. A companion of St Ursula, she may have survived the massacre of the virgins on the pilgrimage. St Agatha, in black, holds a pair of tongs with her breast. As a Christian she also refused to marry, and her suitor was so angered that he had her breasts cut off to disfigure her. St Margaret of Antioch, in white, was to be cast into the belly of a dragon sent by the Devil. She raised her cross and the dragon’s skin parted, freeing her. Behind her, in the distant landscape, St George kills a dragon.

Behind St Ursula and dressed in white is St Apolonia, who holds a tooth in tongs. St Lucy, in green, holds a plate on which her two eyeballs are placed. She was beautiful and much desired, as were all the female saints, but she refused all marriage proposals because of her faith. According to several stories, she plucked out her own eyes to prevent men from desiring her, or their removal was part of her torture. The last saint, who has not been identified, holds a crown and a bell. Behind them are red roses, an apple tree, a grape vine, and a quince tree.

Beverly Hall Smith was a professor of art history for 40 years. Since retiring to Chestertown with her husband Kurt in 2014, she has taught art history classes at WC-ALL and the Institute of Adult Learning, Centreville. An artist, she sometimes exhibits work at River Arts. She also paints sets for the Garfield Theater in Chestertown.