Community invited to Washington College PoliTalks with Hon. Heather Mizeur

Washington College’s own student-led organization, PoliTalks, invites the community to an engaging evening of dialogue and connection at their upcoming event, “Disagreement is Democratic: Inviting Everyone to the Table,” featuring the Honorable Heather Mizeur.

This special lecture and discussion filled community dinner offers an opportunity for engagement on the importance of dialogue and political discourse in democracy. Join us on Thursday, April 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Hynson Lounge on Washington’s campus. This event is free and open to the public but advance registration is required to attend.

A former state delegate and candidate for Congress, CEO and Founder of WeAreOne Alliance , and Eastern Shore citizen and farmer, Mizeur brings with her a wealth of experience in bipartisan spaces. Following her talk, attendees will have the unique opportunity to participate in facilitated “table topics” discussions over a shared meal, centered around the crucial themes of navigating political chaos while staying true to personal values, understanding the enduring relevance of bipartisanship, and exploring how local initiatives can indeed influence national policy.

With this event, PoliTalks , which is dedicated to fostering civil discourse and engagement in political issues through lectures, discussions, and interactive events, is reaching out to those who may still feel politically frustrated or are unsure of how to lessen political divides. The event serves as a vital opportunity for Washington College students, faculty, staff, and members of the wider community to connect, build understanding across different viewpoints, and work towards shared goals in an increasingly complex political landscape.

“We founded PoliTalks on the belief that students deserve a safe and respectful forum for political education and conversation,” said Stephen Hook ‘25, co-founder of PoliTalks, on the decision to bring Mizeur to Washington. “Heather’s message of civility and collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission.”