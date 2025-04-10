Letter to the Editor: And I shook my head…

And I shook my head …

German Lutheran Pastor Martin Niemöller wrote the famous piece “First They Came for the Jews.” It is a powerful reminder of the dangers of indifference and the importance of speaking out and acting against injustice. Based on the actions of the current administration, Niemöller’s words have never been more relevant. I have updated his words for our times to remind us that being involved and speaking out is as important now as it was in the early days of Nazi Germany.

First, they came in the night for students legally in this country because they did not like what they said or wrote. Without due process, they were whisked off by masked men.

I shook my head, then wrote my Senator

They took away the rights of people who were offensive to them – those who were immigrants, black, women, or LGBTQ.

I shook my head then joined the ACLU

They took books out of libraries, threatened Librarians and insisted we only read what they deemed acceptable.

I shook my head but did not attend Library Board Meetings

They forced state governments, local governments, universities, and private businesses, to stop helping those in our society not as fortunate by stopping efforts to give everyone equal opportunity.

I shook my head but did nothing

They suppressed the ability for people to vote, in the name of stopping fraud (that did not exist).

I shook my head, then wrote my Senator

They intimidated law firms that represented cases against them and people they did not like.

I shook my head but did nothing

They attacked the free press and kept reporters who were trying to report the truth from having access while they fed lies and conspiracy theories to those reporters friendly to them.

I shook my head but did nothing

And what will happen if they come after my rights or me?

There may be no press to report on it, no law firm to represent me, and no way to vote them out of office.

Please speak up, write or call your representatives, peacefully demonstrate, donate to candidates, attend local and state governmental meetings, and above all VOTE.

Will Ferniany, PhD

Retired Health System CEO