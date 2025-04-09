General Assembly Update with Senator Pam Beidle

Analysis by State Senator Pam Beidle

The public is invited to attend the next meeting of the Democratic Club of Kent County for a thoughtful overview by State Senator Pam Beidle (32nd District) of the recent session of the General Assembly. Senator Beidle was first elected to the Maryland Senate in 2018 and has been a member since January 2019. She was a member of the House of Delegates from 2007 to 2019. She is the chair of the Senate Finance Committee and serves on the Rules Committee and the Legislative Policy Committee. Other current assignments include the Maryland Veterans Caucus and the Maryland Legislative Latino Caucus.

Senator Beidle has resided in Linthicum for 44 years, having grown up in Glen Burnie. She was the owner of a small business and raised three children in Linthicum.

Among the topics she will address in this Zoom meeting is how the General Assembly works, how citizens can become more involved and what the major accomplishments were of the 2025 session. She will also discuss legislation affecting Kent County.

This meeting will take place via Zoom on Thursday evening, April 17. The meeting will open with a brief business meeting at 6:45 p.m. At 7 p.m. we will hear from Senator Beidle. Members will receive the Zoom link prior to the meeting; others please contact the club at [email protected] for an invitation to attend.