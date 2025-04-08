Michael Repper signs three-year contract extension as Music Director of the MSO

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is pleased to announce that Music Director Michael Repper has signed a three-year contract extension, securing his leadership through the 2027-2028 season. This agreement underscores Repper’s pivotal role in shaping the Orchestra’s future and maintaining its standard of musical excellence.

The announcement was made at the Elizabeth Loker International Concerto Competition Preview Evening at the Academy Art Museum on Saturday night, where supporters and patrons gathered to celebrate the MSO’s continued growth and impact under Repper’s leadership along with this season’s competition finalists.

As part of the extended contract, the MSO and Repper will embark on a studio recording project, marking a significant milestone for the Orchestra. The album, planned for release during the contract’s term, will highlight the Orchestra’s diverse and innovative repertoire, further expanding its reach and reputation in the classical music world.

Jeffrey Parker, Chairman of the MSO Board of Directors, expressed his enthusiasm for the contract extension, saying, “We are absolutely thrilled to have Michael Repper leading the MSO for another three years. His exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence have been instrumental in the Orchestra’s continued growth and success. Michael’s artistic vision has truly elevated the MSO, and we are excited about what the future holds. This contract extension, along with the upcoming recording project, is a testament to the exciting direction in which Repper and the MSO Board of Directors are taking the Orchestra. We look forward to continuing this incredible journey together.”

Repper has served as the MSO’s Music Director since 2020, leading the Orchestra through a period of artistic innovation, bold programming, and continued community engagement. Under his leadership, the Elizabeth Loker International Concerto Competition has been reimagined, and the Orchestra has expanded its commitment to presenting diverse and dynamic performances. His passion for music has resonated deeply with audiences, fostering strong connections with both musicians and listeners across the region.

ABOUT THE MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council, the Worcester County Arts Council, the Sussex County (Delaware) Council, and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.

A complete schedule of the 2024-2025 season’s Masterworks and Ensembles programs, including venues, times, and other details, is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org.