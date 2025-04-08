May Mart Blooms in Memorial Park on May 2

Spring is here and with it comes the Chestertown Garden Club’s annual garden sale, May Mart, which will be held on Friday, May 2, from 9-1 on downtown Memorial Park Plaza. The event is held rain or shine.

The annual spring event offers an abundance of non-invasive perennials and shrubs, as well as natives, annuals, house plants, herbs, and vegetables for sale. Advice on planting and caring for your plants will be available from CGC members. There will also be a baked goods table with homemade goodies and treats, and a raffle. Purchase 3 tickets for $5.00 for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate from the Chestertown business of your choice. Breakfast, lunch, and beverages will be for sale by Happy Chicken Bakery and can be preordered or purchased at May Mart. Information is at happychickenbakery.com. Cash, checks, and credit cards will be accepted at the event.

May Mart is the organization’s major fund-raiser of the year, and all proceeds go towards the beautification, restoration, and maintenance of Chestertown’s Fountain and Memorial Parks. The club also decorates the spaces with greens for the winter holiday season.

The Chestertown Garden Club was founded in 1931 to bring together area women with a mutual interest in gardening and environmental awareness. Today, this civic-minded group has a membership of over 60 women and men who contribute labor, time, and resources to improve and maintain Chestertown’s public spaces. The club also provides informative meetings and lectures as well as sponsoring local flower shows and trips to area gardens. For more information about CGC, please stop by the hospitality tent at May Mart.

If you miss the main event between 9 and 1, you can look for CGC’s table downtown at First Friday on May 2 from 5-7. There will be plants and raffle tickets for sale at that time. Please come out and enjoy Chestertown Garden Club’s May Mart and support their important work in the community!