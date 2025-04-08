LWV present The Evolution of Shore Regional Health and the New Regional Medical Center April 24

The League of Women Voters of Kent County will present a program, The Evolution of Shore Regional Health and the New Regional Medical Center, 6:30 PM, Thursday, April 24, at the Chestertown Fire Hall. Mr. Kenneth Kozel, President and CEO of University of Maryland Regional Health will review the changes that have occurred over the past ten years at Shore Regional Health. He will be accompanied by Mr. Zack Royston, Vice President of Rural Health Care Transformation and Executive Director of the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, who will discuss service in Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties. The audience will have an opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.

The presentation is free and open to the public. No reservations are necessary. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization, dedicated to promoting informed and active citizen participation in government