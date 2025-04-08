Health For All Seasons with Beth Anne Dorman

http:// <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“For a long time, we were the best-kept secret in Kent County,” says Beth Anne Dorman, Executive Director of for All Seasons. Though they’ve been present in Kent County for 15 years and in local schools for over 17 years, the organization recently launched a visible shift: expanded services, increased public access and “bringing mental health to Main Street” to their new office at 315 High Street.

One of the most transformative changes has been the creation of the Open Access program. “People used to call for services and be told there was a waitlist. That’s just how it was,” Dorman says. “We decided to change that.” Working with national consultants, For All Seasons overhauled its service model. Now, anyone can walk into the office—or join via telehealth—five days a week for immediate mental health support, with psychiatry follow-ups available within two weeks. Open Access is for everyone: children, adults, seniors, and is available in over 500 languages via an interpreting app. Services are provided regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

“We’ve looked at all five counties that we serve, and we have decided to bring offices to the main streets of all of our locations, so that when people are driving into town, when the community is spending time in these amazing places that we live, people are seeing that mental health matters, that services are available, that victims don’t have to be ashamed, they don’t have to hide that services are available. The beauty of the Open Access program is that it serves children, adolescents, adults and seniors. We serve everyone from a pregnant mom who wants to figure out how to show up to be the kind of parent that she wants to be to a 95 year old gentleman as our oldest client,” Dorman says.

For All Seasons is also the region’s only certified rape crisis center, operating 24/7 in English and Spanish. They provide advocacy at hospitals, schools, and law enforcement agencies, not just during crisis moments but for ongoing care. “You don’t have to be in a current emergency,” Dorman notes. “We serve people dealing with past trauma, no matter how long ago it happened.”

The organization’s work is grounded in four pillars: therapy, psychiatry, rape crisis support, and community education. As a learning center, For All Seasons provides mental health and trauma-informed training for schools, civic groups, businesses, and municipalities. “We just held a Dare to Lead training based on Brené Brown’s work,” says Dorman. “We’re helping leaders show up for their teams, because the mental health of employees matters too.”

Dorman emphasizes that rural communities experience trauma and mental health differently. “It’s not our job to tell communities what they need, but to ask how we can support them.” In Kent County, that means close collaboration with school administrators, local nonprofits like the United Way, and public agencies to ensure children and families get the care they need.

COVID revealed that mental health isn’t just about diagnoses, but about symptoms—grief, loneliness, uncertainty—that affect everyone. “We’re all carrying things,” Dorman says. “It’s okay to not be okay. What matters is that no one has to go through it alone.”

For All Seasons invites everyone to be part of the solution: check in on a friend, reach out when you’re struggling, and remember that connection—just a call or a card—can make all the difference.

For immediate help or support, For All Seasons provides 24/7 crisis hotlines in English and Spanish, as well as walk-in and telehealth services without waitlists.

24-Hour Crisis Hotline:

English Hotline Tel: 410-820-5600

Español Hotline Tel: 410-829-6143

English or Español Text: 410-829-6143

The Spy recently talked with Beth Anne Dorman about the For All Seasons services available in Kent County.