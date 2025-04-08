And the KCPS awards nominees are …

This month, Kent County Public Schools highlighted the work of 15 teachers and staff members as part of its annual awards program.

Each school honored their Teachers of the Year and Support Employees of the Year on Thursday, March 13 with surprise presentations of balloons and flowers.

Special recognition also was given this month to the four nominees for the annual Promising Educator award.

An awards ceremony will be held Wednesday evening, April 16 to announce the countywide Teacher of the Year, Support Employee of the Year and Promising Educator Award winner.

The honorees are, by school:

Galena Elementary School

Rebeka Wooters, Teacher of the Year

Amanda Jackson, Support Employee of the Year

Abigail Saxton, Promising Educator

H.H. Garnet Elementary School

Kathleen Devine, Teacher of the Year

Regina Jones, Support Employee of the Year

Madison Kendall, Promising Educator

Rock Hall Elementary School

Drew Walters, Teacher of the Year

Maria Gordilla-Terreros, Support Employee of the Year

Breanna Reardon, Promising Educator

Kent County Middle School

Cheryl Fracassi, Teacher of the Year

B.T. King, Support Employee of the Year

Kent County High School

Johanna Cohen, Teacher of the Year

Ralph Johnson, Support Employee of the Year

Gabriella Crisham, Promising Educator

Patrick McColigan, Promising Educator

Central Office

Mirelle Kraus, Support Employee of the Year

Whoever is named the Kent County Public Schools Teacher of the Year on April 16 will join a cohort of winners from the state’s 23 other school systems all hoping to be the Maryland Teacher of the Year.