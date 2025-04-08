And the KCPS awards nominees are …

This month, Kent County Public Schools highlighted the work of 15 teachers and staff members as part of its annual awards program.
Each school honored their Teachers of the Year and Support Employees of the Year on Thursday, March 13 with surprise presentations of balloons and flowers.
Special recognition also was given this month to the four nominees for the annual Promising Educator award.
An awards ceremony will be held Wednesday evening, April 16 to announce the countywide Teacher of the Year, Support Employee of the Year and Promising Educator Award winner.
The honorees are, by school:
Galena Elementary School
Rebeka Wooters, Teacher of the Year
Amanda Jackson, Support Employee of the Year
Abigail Saxton, Promising Educator
H.H. Garnet Elementary School
Kathleen Devine, Teacher of the Year
Regina Jones, Support Employee of the Year
Madison Kendall, Promising Educator
Rock Hall Elementary School
Drew Walters, Teacher of the Year
Maria Gordilla-Terreros, Support Employee of the Year
Breanna Reardon, Promising Educator
Kent County Middle School
Cheryl Fracassi, Teacher of the Year
B.T. King, Support Employee of the Year
Kent County High School
Johanna Cohen, Teacher of the Year
Ralph Johnson, Support Employee of the Year
Gabriella Crisham, Promising Educator
Patrick McColigan, Promising Educator
Central Office
Mirelle Kraus, Support Employee of the Year
Whoever is named the Kent County Public Schools Teacher of the Year on April 16 will join a cohort of winners from the state’s 23 other school systems all hoping to be the Maryland Teacher of the Year.
