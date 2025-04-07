Kent County Chamber of Commerce honors local leaders at 2025 Community Excellence Awards

The Kent County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 Community Excellence Awards held on January 29th at the Chester River Yacht and Country Club in Chestertown. These awards honor outstanding contributions to our community, through commitment, innovation, and leadership in three distinct categories.

Harborview Farms was named the 2025 Business of the Year, Shore Community Outreach Team was awarded the 2025 Organization of the Year, and Kristen Owen was recognized as the 2025 Individual of the Year.

“The Community Excellence Awards is a testament to the spirit of collaboration and dedication that defines Kent County,” said Sarah King, Executive Director of the Kent County Chamber of Commerce. “Each nominee has demonstrated a profound impact on our community, and we are thrilled to recognize their achievements.”

The 2025 award recipients are as follows:

Business of the Year: Harborview Farms

Harborview Farms, owned and managed by Trey Hill and Herman Hill, was recognized for its leadership in responsible and environmentally sustainable agriculture. Beyond their own operations, they are pioneers in advancing agricultural innovation and fostering the next generation of farmers. A local resident who nominated Harborview Farms emphasized, “Harborview Farms exhibits continuous excellence in the community through job creation, development of the younger workforce, educational outreach, and a commitment to giving back.” Trey Hill accepted the award on behalf of Harborview Farms, expressing gratitude for the recognition and reaffirming the company’s dedication to innovation and sustainability in agriculture.

Organization of the Year: Shore Community Outreach Team

The UM Shore Community Outreach Team was recognized for its unwavering dedication to improving healthcare access and support services for residents in Kent and northern

Queen Anne’s counties. With a team consisting of a registered nurse, a social worker, and community health advocates, the organization delivers inclusive and accessible programs tailored to meet local needs. “The Shore Community Outreach Team stands out for their innovative programs and deep engagement with the community,” read the nomination. “Their efforts improve the health and well-being of our residents in meaningful and lasting ways.” Emily Welsh, RN Coordinator, accepted the award on behalf of the Shore Community Outreach Team, expressing appreciation for the community’s ongoing support of their mission.

Individual of the Year: Kristen Owen

Kristen Owen was honored for her exceptional volunteer leadership as President of the Board of Main Street Chestertown. Throughout a critical transitional period, she dedicated countless hours to ensuring the organization’s stability and the successful advancement of the Chestertown Master Plan initiative. A local business leader who nominated Owen remarked, “She took time and energy from her personal and professional life to take on an incredible amount of responsibility. Her dedication and leadership make her truly deserving of this recognition.” Upon receiving the award, Owen expressed her deep appreciation for the community and her commitment to the continued success of Main Street Chestertown.

The Chamber extends its congratulations to all winners and nominees of the 2025 Community Excellence Awards. Their dedication, service, and passion for Kent County continue to inspire and uplift the community.