A Profile In Courage In Annapolis by David Reel

Shortly after the Maryland General Assembly convened in January for their 2025 session, I wrote a commentary with the title — Doing the right thing and consequences in Annapolis.

My example of doing the right thing was Democratic State Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes refusing late in the 2023 legislative session to vote for legislation in the House of Delegates favored by the House Democratic leadership.

When asked why she did so, she said simply that she was being respectful of and responsive to the views of her constituents who opposed that legislation.

My example of consequences for doing the right thing was Delegate Sample-Hughes being replaced on the first day of the 2024 session as the Speaker Pro-Tempore in the House of Delegates, the second highest leadership position for a member of the majority party.

It did not matter that she was eminently qualified for her former leadership position.

After serving two terms as a member of the Wicomico County Council, she has represented Dorchester and Wicomico Counties in the House of Delegates since January 14, 2015.

In the House, she has served as a member of following key Committees — Economic Matters, Judiciary, Rules and Executive Nominations, Health and Government Operations, Spending Affordability, and the Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review.

She has also served as the House of Delegates representative to the Rural Maryland Council. This council focuses on bringing together citizens, community-based organizations, federal, state, county, and municipal government officials, as well as representatives of the for-profit and non-profit sectors to collectively address the unique needs of rural Maryland communities.

This Council also provides a venue for members of agriculture and natural resource-based industries, health care facilities, educational institutions, economic and community development organizations, for-profit and non-profit corporations, and government agencies to cross traditional boundaries, share information, and address in a more holistic way, the special needs and opportunities in rural Maryland.

When asked how she felt about her abrupt dismissal as Speaker Pro Tempore, Delegate Sample-Hughes said, “Where we are today, is that I stood by my convictions and stood up for my constituents. The phone calls and the emails that I received last session on three bills that were, you know, top bills in the state, but I still had to vote my district.”

Adding insult to injury, Delegate Sample-Hughes’ replacement as Speaker Pro Tempore was and is delegate from a district in Baltimore.

Last week, Delegate Sample-Hughes again stood up for the two counties of her Eastern Shore district as well as for all of the Eastern Shore.

In a floor speech described by one observer as passionate and fiery, she spoke against the House version of a $67-billion state budget, in part because the current version of the bill needs a wide range of new taxes, tax increases, new fees, fee increases, and budget cuts to meet the state constitutional mandate that the state budget be balanced.

In her remarks, Delegate Sample-Hughes challenged a once oft-stated guiding principle in Annapolis — always do what is best for everybody in Maryland. She said bluntly, “This institution is not for everybody. This proposed budget will disproportionately impact rural counties, like those on the Eastern Shore.” As one example she noted the Dorchester County Public Schools has cut summer school programs in order to fund state mandates to implement the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, often referred to as the Kirwan plan.

Delegate Sample-Hughes did more than speak against a budget crafted and embraced by the Democratic leadership in the House of Delegates.

She “walked her talk.”

She was one of only three Democratic members in the House of Delegates to join all the House Republican House members in voting NO on the House version of a state budget.

In a media interview following her speech, she was asked if she feared retaliation for again voting against legislation crafted and supported by her party’s leadership.

She replied with a blend of disheartening realism, resignation, and defiance to those who choose to punish, rather than respect her commitment to listen and respond to the concerns and opinions of her constituents. She reiterated her belief expressed earlier in her floor speech. “History repeats itself. I’m sure there will be [retaliation]. But at the end of the day, I’m going to be fine. I’m going to continue to be me. I’m not going to change who I am.”

We can hope she will never change who she is.

As I write this the protracted battle on state budget matters is almost over. A compromise version of a state budget and funding sources for it will be approved by the General Assembly sometime before midnight on Monday April 7 (today).

Next up is Governor Moore. He can sign all or some of the budget bills as written, veto line items in all or some of them, or allow all or some to become law without his signature.

That is not the end of the story.

Next year the General Assembly and the Governor are expected to face state budget deficits.

Now more than ever, we need to support Delegate Sample-Hughes and like-minded colleagues on both sides of the aisle in Annapolis for their unwavering commitments to do the right thing despite the potential for consequences.

David Reel is a public affairs and public relations consultant in Easton.