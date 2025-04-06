Chestertown unites with “Hands Off” protest

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cities and towns from coast to coast joined the “Hands Off” movement on Saturday, April 5 to protest the Trump administration’s actions impacting the economy, immigration, health, and human rights.

With National Parks Services estimates exceeding five million nationwide, 100,000 in Washington DC alone, and counterparts around the world, the rallies signaled a widespread and animated grievance against the current administration.

Chestertown was one of an estimated 1300 peaceful demonstrations taking place Saturday, April 5 with about 300 protesters showing up with signs and posters featuring slogans and images to demonstrate their anger.

Photos by Lyn Banghart