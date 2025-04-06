MENU

Sections

More

April 6, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

3 Top Story Archives

Chestertown unites with “Hands Off” protest

by 1 Comment

Share

Cities and towns from coast to coast joined the “Hands Off” movement on Saturday, April 5 to protest the Trump administration’s actions impacting the economy, immigration, health, and human rights.

With National Parks Services estimates exceeding five million nationwide, 100,000 in Washington DC alone, and counterparts around the world, the rallies signaled a widespread and animated grievance against the current administration.

Chestertown was one of an estimated 1300 peaceful demonstrations taking place Saturday, April 5 with about 300 protesters showing up with signs and posters featuring slogans and images to demonstrate their anger.

Photos by Lyn Banghart

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Letters to Editor

  1. Well done Chestertown!!!! This is the beginning of a wonderful world wide relationship!
    Let us all keep this “big mo” going…..

    Reply

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.