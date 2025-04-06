Agent 7 Review: Caroline’s Table in Denton worth the Drive

It was a nice day for a weekend drive to lunch. For many, Denton is a place they drive by, but it is increasingly a place to visit and explore. Sitting on the Choptank River; yes, I do mean the Choptank, the community provides a fine opportunity to explore food and beverages along with retail shops along Market Street.

We selected Caroline’s In Denton for lunch and were delighted with what we discovered.

First, the location in an older house, fully refurbished, gets your attention. The friendly, family feel hits any visitor immediately. The commitment to a “farm to table” approach is real and welcomed. And, the one restaurant offers two variations, “Caroline’s Table” for finer dining and “The Sidebar” for a more casual meal.

We began our dining experience with two cups of Crab Bisque that was wonderful

The Denton Double caught my eye with everything packed into the smashed burger coming from local sources

You can find a wide variety of offerings by chef Ken Zellers, beautifully photographed on the website for Caroline’s. It’s a place we certainly will visit again soon!

Only a short drive from Easton, the journey is well worth the drive!