The Spy and Avalon Launch New Series with Craig Fuller: Good Dog with Meg Daley Olmert

The Spy a nd the Avalon Foundation are teaming up this year to present a new live interview series featuring Spy columnist Craig Fuller in conversation with some of the Mid-Shore’s most interesting and thought-provoking individuals.

The series will debut with a timely discussion between Fuller and Meg Daley Olmert, acclaimed author of Made for Each Other: The Biology of the Human-Animal Bond. Together, they’ll explore one of the Eastern Shore’s favorite topics—dogs—and their extraordinary role in healing, especially for those coping with PTSD.

Here is a short one-minute clip of Meg for a future Spy interview talking about her work.

In a first for the Avalon Theatre, well-behaved dogs and their human companions are welcome to attend the event together in the main theatre. See below for details

This unique evening promises to be enjoyable for humans and canines alike. It celebrates that special bond that brings comfort, connection, and recovery to so many.

Join us for what promises to be a fascinating and heartwarming kickoff to the new series.

Tickets are $25, and they can be purchased here or by calling the Avalon at 410.822.7299. Proceeds of the event will support the Spy and Avalon with their public affairs programming. Meg will be selling and signing her book after the event

Dogs are welcome

Guests are welcome to bring their dogs to the Avalon. The conversation will be held in the main theatre, with appropriate spacing for dogs to find a peaceful place to settle down. Prior to the beginning of the program, the Avalon will show dog-friendly video clips on the big screen for their audience, and free Milk Bones will be handed out.

We expect adults who bring their pets to always have the dog on a leash. The dog owner also assumes responsibility for their pet’s behavior.

