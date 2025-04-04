UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown begins preparations for state-of-the-art MRI

University of Maryland Shore Medical Center (UM SMC) at Chestertown is beginning preparations for a new state-of-the-art MRI machine at its diagnostics center located at 100 Brown Street.

“The new MRI will replace the existing one and features an 80 cm. bore that will increase access and comfort for larger patients and for those who suffer from anxiety or claustrophobia,” said Kelly Bottomley, Regional Manager, Radiology, UM Shore Regional Health. “In addition, it produces high-quality images made possible by using the latest innovations in digital imagery, and with flex coil technology, we will be able to offer a wider array of exams.”

“We are deeply grateful to the Chester River Health Foundation, which has raised over $600,000 to help fund the acquisition,” said Zack Royston, Executive Director/VP of Rural Health, UM SMC at Chestertown. “The Foundation’s continued generosity is helping our community acquire the cutting-edge technology it needs.”

“The new MRI will require a full retrofit of the space housing the existing MRI,” said Katelyn Roskosky, Construction and Facilities Manager, UM SRH. “To ensure all safety standards are met or exceeded, the MRI room will be taken down to studs and everything will be updated – the flooring, shielding, ceiling and walls. Our top priority is always the safety of our patients and team members.”

The retrofit will begin on April 7 and is scheduled for completion in early fall. During this time, MRIs will be unavailable in Chestertown. Patients can schedule an MRI in Cambridge, Easton, or Queenstown.

Patients who need help with transportation may contact the Shore Community Outreach Team (SCOT), [email protected], for information regarding transportation resources that are provided in the community.

UM SMC at Chestertown is a University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) hospital; UM SRH is a member of organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.