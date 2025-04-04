Chestertown Flashback: Safety first!

We’re putting safety first in this week’s Friday Flashback photo, with an undated photograph showing the Betterton School fire escape. In the event of a fire, students could swish swiftly from the second floor to solid ground. One can only imagine that fire drills were a lot of fun, except perhaps on sunny late spring days when the metal tube must have heated up pretty efficiently in the Eastern Shore sun. Anyone who remembers this fire escape is invited to share your memories with us by emailing [email protected].

Visit the Bordley History Center between 5pm and 7pm on First Friday to view the current exhibit, What Can You Find at the Historical Society? Light refreshments will be available. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.