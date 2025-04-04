Between the Sky and Sea: The art of Jacqui Crocetta & Susan Hostetler 

http:// <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MassoniArt presents Between the Sky and Sea, a collaborative installation by Jacqui Crocetta and Susan Hostetler that explores the profound connection between the ocean and migratory birds—a fragile, interdependent relationship at the heart of our planet’s ecosystems.

The exhibition combines Hostetler’s delicately sculpted birds with Crocetta’s evocative ocean-inspired paintings to illuminate the beauty and vulnerability of these natural forces. Together, their work celebrates the migratory cycle while advocating for the protection of both marine and avian life.

The collaboration took flight when the artists shared their vision with gallery owner Carla Massoni. “After telling Carla about our idea, she immediately suggested we present the work at MassoniArt,” they said. “We were thrilled for the opportunity. It’s unusual for commercial galleries to support experimental work, but Carla is deeply committed to environmental advocacy.”

Crocetta’s socially engaged practice draws attention to the environmental crisis and the human condition, while celebrating resilience and the capacity for healing. “The mindset of interconnectedness is the foundation of my work,” she says.

Between the Sky and Sea offers an immersive experience that is both poetic and urgent—reminding us of the delicate balance sustaining life on Earth, and our responsibility to protect it.

The Spy talked with Jacqui Crocetta & Susan Hostetler last week about working together for the installation.

Chestertown First Friday

April 4 | 5:00–7:00 PM. The show continues through April

MassoniArt, 113 South Cross Street

This video is approximately six minutes in length.