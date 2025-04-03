YMCA of the Chesapeake highlights Parkinson’s Awareness Month across the shore

This April, the YMCA of the Chesapeake is proud to recognize Parkinson’s Awareness Month by hosting special events and offering vital programs for those affected by Parkinson’s disease. In honor of World Parkinson’s Day on April 11th, the community is invited to punch out Parkinson’s through our Fight Back Punch-a-Thon, held at six YMCA locations across the Eastern Shore.

“Join us this April as we raise awareness, build community, and fight back against Parkinson’s—one punch, one pedal, and one step at a time,” said Wendy Palmer, Director of Chronic Disease and Prevention Programs.

As the largest human services organization on the Eastern Shore, serving communities from Cecil County, MD, to Chincoteague Island, VA, and, as of 2024, St. Mary’s County, MD, the Y is deeply committed to providing access to disease prevention and management resources.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects movement, causing tremors, stiffness, and balance difficulties. While there is no cure, research shows that exercise plays a critical role in managing symptoms and improving quality of life.

To support individuals living with Parkinson’s, the YMCA of the Chesapeake offers specialized programs at six of its eleven branches, with plans to expand further in 2025. Current offerings include:

Rock Steady Boxing – A non-contact boxing program designed to enhance agility, speed, strength, and coordination, all of which can help slow the progression of symptoms.

Pedaling for Parkinson’s – A cycling-based program inspired by research from the Cleveland Clinic, which demonstrated a 35 percent reduction in Parkinson’s symptoms through high-cadence cycling.

Aqua PD (Aquatic Exercise for Parkinson’s) – A low-impact, water-based class focused on flexibility, strength, and mobility, offering participants a safe and supportive environment.

New for 2025: Rock Climbing for Parkinson’s – Launching at the Easton Family YMCA, this program will challenge participants both physically and mentally, fostering strength, confidence, and camaraderie.

These programs go beyond physical benefits—they create a strong sense of community where participants find hope, encouragement, and support. They are offered at no cost to participants, thanks to donations made through the YMCA’s Annual Campaign and support from the Maryland Association for Parkinson Support (MAPS). To contribute, please visit ymcachesapeake.org/give or send donations to:

For more details on specific program offerings, please contact a YMCA branch directly:

Easton Family YMCA at Washington

1180 South Washington Street, Easton

410-822-1515 | Contact: Wendy Palmer, [email protected]

Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA

123 Coursevall Dr., Centreville

443-262-9994 | Contact: Lyn Sutton, [email protected]

Henson Family YMCA

710 Schumaker Drive, Salisbury

410-749-0101 | Contact: Faron Burns, [email protected]

Kent County Family YMCA

200 Scheeler Road, Chestertown

410-778-3148 | Contact: Erica Osterhout, [email protected]

Cecil County Family YMCA

25 YMCA Blvd, Elkton

410-398-2333 | Contact: Tracy Campbell, [email protected]

St. Mary’s County Family YMCA

410-822-0566 | Contact: Wendy Palmer, [email protected]

About the YMCA of the Chesapeake

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits and one of the largest Human Service organizations on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Virginia and Southern Maryland; strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the Shore and Southern Maryland, Ys engage 50,000 members and their families–regardless of age, income or background–to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve community health and wellbeing, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The YMCA of the Chesapeake operates facilities in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Wicomico and Worcester Counties in Maryland and on Chincoteague Island in Virginia. The Y is working with local volunteers to bring a new YMCA to Lexington Park, Maryland in St. Mary’s County in the near future. Last year, the YMCA of the Chesapeake provided over $1,750,000 in assistance to over 16,000 community members, turning no one away due to inability to pay. Additionally, the Y spent $200,000 on outreach efforts and programming in the communities it serves.