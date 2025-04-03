The GCA announces cast and production staff for “A Rock Sails By”

The Garfield Center will open its second production of their 2025 season on April 25th. Sean Grennan’s play, “A Rock Sails By,” focuses on Dr. Lynn Cummings, a facts-only astrophysicist, who has discovered herself at life’s crossroads as she deals with personal, life-altering challenges. She has always believed in science over faith in the unknown, but this certainty, once a source of comfort, is now a cause for emptiness. When an unidentified object is sighted heading toward Earth, she grants an interview to a journalist who misquotes her. With her credibility on the line, she invites him to witness the object with her as it comes closest to Earth. Dr. Cummings hopes it will pass without incident, but there is no telling what she will discover beyond the stars. It is a thought-provoking story filled with wit, humor, emotion and meaning.

An actor for many years, Grennan began writing for the theatre as co-librettist for the musical “Phantom of the Country Opera,” which had its world premiere in Illinois. He went on to debut five shows at the American Heartland Theatre in Kansas City and four world premieres at Peninsula Players Theatre in Wisconsin, including “A Rock Sails By.” His plays and musicals have gone on to see hundreds of productions around the world, including China, England, Australia, Germany, Serbia, Russia, Ireland, Italy, and others. Sean has been the Playwright in Residence at Centre Stage’s New Play Festival in South Carolina, the Playwright in Residence at Lamb Arts Regional Theatre in Iowa and twice served as an adjudicator for the Midwest Dramatists Conference.

Directing the Garfield Center production is Nic Carter, the GCA’s Theatre Manager. He has assembled a terrific cast of actors to perform in the show. Playing the role of Dr. Cummings is Suzanne Thuecks.

Thuecks made her GCA debut last year with “Happy Birthday, Wanda June.” Portraying the role of Olive Cummings, Dr. Cummings’ daughter, is Macy Morris, who has appeared in the GCA productions of “Little Women” and “Baskerville.” As reporter Jason Harper, Dominic Delcoco returns to the stage. Delcoco has been in several GCA shows, including his recent performance as Tim in “Noises Off.”

Portraying the role of the Messenger is Adrienne Wrona. Wrona has appeared on the Garfield stage in “Happy Birthday, Wanda June” and “The Play That Goes Wrong.” Brianna Johnson plays Haley/Taylor. Johnson has been on the Garfield stage several times, including roles in “Prescription: Murder” and her recent performance as Poppy in “Noises Off.” As the Doctor/Chancellor, Hester Sachse returns to the Garfield Stage, where she has appeared in multiple productions and directed the recent GCA production of “Little Women.” Michael Tucker, who will play the role of Tom, is making his Garfield Center debut.

Joining the director in the production staff is Stage Manager Jordan Dixon, Sound Designer Benji Price, Technical Director Butch Clark, Costume Designer Heather Robuck, Props Designer Jennifer Kafka Smith, and Light Board Operator Shannon Carter. Nic Carter is also the Scenic Designer for the production.

The production opens Friday, April 25th and runs weekends through May 11th. Show times are 8:00 PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 PM on Sundays. The lobby opens for business one hour prior to showtime, and the House doors opens for general admission seat selection one-half hour prior to showtime.