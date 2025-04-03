The Fiber Arts Center presents Joanne Scott – Inspiration in Fiber

Joanne Scott is more widely known on a national scale for her visual art – watercolor, acrylics, etchings and lithographs. She had many one woman shows and awards at the Corcoran, Baltimore Museum of Art, and the Walters Art Museum. She is also a published poet.

Joanne had a love of fiber and was an accomplished seamstress, sewing Vogue wool silk lined suits. She was an embroiderer, and knitter. When she bought a summer cottage on Monhegan Island in Maine, she took classes from Robert Semple, a world renown needlepoint artist. He became mentor in needlepoint and colleague in art.

This will be the first time that Joanne’s fiber art will be exhibited. A museum piece of Robert Semple’s is also included. Many of Joanne’s fiber art pieces were inspired by her visual art pieces. These are displayed side-by-side. Much of the art is done in a needlepoint stitch called libra point which is a short-long stitch. Examples of Joanne’s watercolors, acrylics, etchings and photographs serve as inspirations for her fiber art. They have also inspired her daughter, Victoria, to join in the exhibit with quilting and felting to round out the fiber art experience for the viewer.

Joanne had a very full life. She attended the Boston Museum School, Nantucket School of Art, Rhode Island School of Design, and the Maryland Institute of Art. She was widowed twice with four children and many grand and great grand children. She was an expert sailor having lived on boats and spent much time sailing open ocean. She was a leader whatever art community she found herself in and worked to promote the arts, most notably in this area- she co-founded Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis and Vice President of the Maryland Federation of Art.

It is hoped that the viewer will take inspiration from this exhibit to create their own fiber art from the art and nature around them. This exhibit is on display at the Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore from May 21 through August 2, 2025 and is free for all to enjoy.

Artist Reception May 31, 2025 from 3:00-6:00pm – please join us!

The Fiber Arts Center is located at 7 N. 4th St., Denton, MD. 21629.