Design with Jenn Martella : Thinking inside the box

This unique house, designed by its Architect/Owner, is sited on a narrow peninsula between the Honga River and the Chesapeake Bay. The 0.9 acre lot includes a dock with a boat lift across the entry road, a driveway that can accommodate two cars and a bayside outbuilding. The aerial shot illustrates the house’s simple form, but make no mistake, there is nothing simple about this house- it is simply elegant. Every vista and detail have been carefully thought out by thinking inside the box to create a harmonious whole.

Since the Architect was his own client, he was free to incorporate minimalist design elements he always wanted into this house. He chose a metal roof to hear the sound of rain as it hit the metal; maple flooring instead of the ubiquitous oak; “allthread” suspension steel rods and turnbuckles to support the entrance canopy and interior exposed steel structural elements. His finishing touch was the small balcony off the second floor where he could feel suspended in air as he savored mid-summer sunsets on the far horizon.

Before I went in for my tour, I admired the front façade’s carefully composed arrangement of large and small windows that identify the hierarchy of the functions within. The uniform color palette of shades of gray from the exposed foundation of concrete masonry units covered in dark gray plaster, lighter gray Hardie lap siding and the very light gray steel roofing makes the building seem larger than it is.

The rear elevation has spectacular views of the Chesapeake Bay and is almost totally transparent except for the solid portion that covers the staircase to the second floor. The elegant grid of the large windows was carefully thought out to utilize stock picture windows and sliding doors from the Home Depot! The waterside outdoor rooms of the first floor’s deck that spans across the length of the house has steps to the lawn and the balcony at the corner of the second floor provides front row seats for the parade of small craft and freighters to and from Baltimore. The small accessory structure was reclad and reroofed to match the house.

The Architect/Owner greeted me at the front door and even though I had seen the MLS pix, I was mesmerized by the living room’s spatial volume and the play of sunlight through the window grid onto the side wall. Both the detailing of the window wall with steel tubular columns and the minimalist window shades in their fully open position maximizes the view across the Chesapeake Bay to the far horizon.

The expanse of white walls and ceiling reflect the sunlight on the walls and the beautiful maple flooring. The combination of the first floor being elevated above the grade and the high sill height of the front windows blocks the view of cars on the street. Except for the trim around the entry door, all of the doors are frameless and have latches instead of hinges. That detail and the windows framed in drywall instead of trim maintain the minimalist look.

I admired the juxtaposition of the classic “Arco” light and the antique wood piece from Venezuela. The Architect/Owner told me he meticulously stripped and restored the treasured family piece so it now has pride of place in the living room. I also admired the clever arrangement of holders arranged on the wall near the front door-so easy to drop one’s keys, etc. upon arriving home. The room’s soothing neutrals of the large kilim, the deep caramel seating that picks up the rug’s background color, pillows and the granite top that matches the kitchen countertop create a serene space for relaxing.

The window wall grid wraps around the corner to offer a panoramic view with the bonus of delightful shadows cast onto the wall. The Swedish wood stove that accommodates vertical logs is a sculptural element and does not block the water view from its position diagonally across from the corner structure. I was quite surprised to learn from the Architect/Owner that what I thought was bespoke low sleek cabinetry actually came from IKEA! The mix of the top open shelf and closed door provides great storage for DVD’s and I was lucky that one of my fave Bach pieces was providing background music during my tour.

The open plan living-dining-kitchen’s ceiling plane drops in height at the dining-kitchen area below the second floor loft. Another kilim anchors the glass tabletop and sleek modern chairs. The stylish triangular pendant lighting fixtures are by Fuschia and their transparency blends into window wall beyond.

The partial height wall separates the dining area from the kitchen and I admired the waterfall detail at each end that frames the white insert. The upper cabinets float just under the ceiling plane and their frosted panels both contrasts with the white panels of the other upper cabinets and also expands the space visually. The stairs with the treads’ pine grain contrasts with the monolithic look of the maple flooring and the white risers clearly define each step.

This compact yet highly efficient kitchen also contains IKEA cabinetry and the Architect/Owner carefully thought out the cabinetry layout. He cleverly set an upper cabinet that is usually placed above a range over a base cabinet to house his “wall” oven above the range. The stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and the veined granite countertops pleased this cook very much.

Behind the core area of the kitchen and adjacent primary bath is a hall connecting the living room with the primary ensuite. The wall depth was designed to have a recess to accommodate the IKEA adjustable shelving units that are set on casters for ease of cleaning and/or moving. The high square windows provide both daylight and privacy. The break in the shelving units leads to the primary bedroom’s four-piece bath that is also a powder room for guests. The hall vista ends at the full height mirror set against the wall for added perspective.

The spacious primary bedroom spans from the front to back corners of the house. The soft window treatments allow sunlight to filter into the room while maintaining privacy. The kilim anchors the reading and writing area of the bedroom with the stylish woven chaise and IKEA desk with its wood pull down surface. I dearly coveted the stylish lamp with its striped base and mesh metal shade.

The low cabinetry is a twin to the living room’s unit and the nightstands are also from IKEA. Sconces above the bed are mounted the perfect height for reading and the simple right-angled uplights above add ambient light. The rear wall facing the water fills half the wall and the low horizontal window is set at the perfect height for a first look at the water each morning before rising to begin the day.

The spacious dressing room is outfitted with both a Closet Maid system and wood storage units with ample storage for two. The window tucked below the stair run adds sunlight and a view of the water.

The four-piece primary bath includes a corner shower and a tub. The IKEA shallow lavatory with a porcelain top and tiled high backsplash floats above the tiled floor that extends around the shower walls.

The mirror with a shelf below extends to the corner of the tub with ample storage for both lavatory and tub. The floor tile continues up and around the tub enclosure for a seamless look that expands the space visually.

Retracing my steps back to the stairs, with each step upward I enjoyed an increasingly expansive view of the water, ending at the maximum view at the wide window with its sill just above the second floor landing. I turned around to savor the angled framing like buttresses at the exterior window wall that were the source of the diagonal shadows on the living room’s wall. The Architect/Owner explained how the window wall at the landing is the only unit that was required to have tempered glass.

At the top of the stairs is a room with another wrap-around window at the corner that matches the living room’s corner unit for symmetry. A sliding door leads to a balcony for a bird’s eye panoramic view of the water, a fresh air break from work or a spot to enjoy spectacular sunsets. The room is currently used as an office-workout area but with some modification it could become a bedroom. Off the short hall from this room to the loft overlooking the living room is a large storage room that contains a stack washer/dryer and a full bath.

The balcony is a perfect spot for a break from work, or for savoring the sunsets at the end of the work day.

The loft area is furnished as a TV room with a grid of open shelving creating a partition separating this area from the drafting area beyond. The splash of the red futon and the black and white accents of the rug and pillows create a cozy space for watching TV. The railing’s glass panels and slim wood cap disappear into the upper wall of the living room.

I dearly envied having this fab workspace with its views of the water for breaks from drawing or writing!

The view from the loft work space overlooking the living room shows how deep the sunlight penetrates the room to create delightful patterns on the wall through the day. Who needs artwork when you have a daily kinetic play of light on the wall?

One of Le Corbusier’s famous quotes was “ Space and light and order. Those are the things that men (and women) need just as much as they need bread or a place to sleep.” This fab nocturnal shot highlights how well the talented Architect/Owner “thought inside the box” to create a simple yet elegant design through this remarkable house’s transparency, skillful space planning, white walls and ceilings to reflect the sunlight, carefully chosen color accents and stylish lighting fixtures throughout the house.

Great design is not necessarily expensive-in the hands of a master architect and his clever use of materials and products from Home Depot and IKEA, he created a truly unique and tranquil haven without blowing his budget. Bravissimo!

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.