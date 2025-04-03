CBMM kicks off 60th anniversary celebration

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is thrilled to share its 60th-anniversary celebration with its expansive community in 2025.

Throughout the year, CBMM will look back on its six decades through a series of mission-focused videos to be released at cbmm.org/60thAnniversary and its YouTube channel. The anniversary festivities also include a “Celebrating 60 Years of CBMM” logo, social media highlights, an exclusive CBMM Member Night program, and more milestone moments woven into its annual festivals and programming.

The fun culminates with CBMM’s annual Boating Party Fundraising Gala on Saturday, Sept. 6, which will mark the diamond anniversary with a glamorous evening of celebration to benefit the organization’s mission.

“We are proud to celebrate 60 years with everyone who has helped make this milestone possible,” CBMM’s President & CEO Kristen Greenaway said. “With the help of our community, we are excited to use this occasion to spotlight the ways that we have fulfilled our mission through the years and continue to share the Chesapeake story with new audiences.”

Located on Navy Point along the Miles River in historic St. Michaels, CBMM officially opened its doors on May 22, 1965, as a project of the Historical Society of Talbot County amid a still-bustling complex of workboats, docks, and seafood packing houses.

Over the past six decades, CBMM has blossomed into a world-class maritime museum and vital community partner serving more than 80,000 guests per year on its 18-acre campus in fulfillment of its mission to preserve and explore the history, environment, and culture of the entire Chesapeake Bay region, and make this resource accessible to all.

Today, CBMM is the only museum devoted to interpreting the entire maritime region of the Chesapeake, sharing the stories of Chesapeake people across time through historic structures, purpose-built exhibition buildings, a floating fleet of traditional vessels, and a working Shipyard.

CBMM will share the journey through its video series highlighting key themes across the 60 years. The initial installment, available now, delves into CBMM’s collections and how it cares for more than 90,000 artifacts while spotlighting the storytelling about the 1879 Hooper Strait Lighthouse through the eyes of the family of former assistant keeper Harold Messick.

Future chapters will celebrate 60 years of education, exploration, preservation, tradition, and community building. The monthly features will highlight CBMM’s historical archives and introduce community members to share their stories.

“It’s great to reflect on our progress in collecting and interpreting the culture of this place while some of our original supporters are still with us,” CBMM’s Chief Historian Pete Lesher said. “The museum itself, the number of lives we touch, and the tourism economy that we anchor have grown beyond anything they could have imagined 60 years ago.”

CBMM members become a part of the Chesapeake story, joining CBMM’s mission as stewards of the region’s rich cultural heritage. To discover all the terrific benefits of membership and join today, visit cbmm.org/memberships or contact Membership Services Coordinator Debbie Ruzicka at 410-745-4991 or [email protected].

To learn more about CBMM’s 60th anniversary celebration, visit cbmm.org/60thAnniversary.