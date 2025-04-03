2025 Waterfowl Community in Conservation Grant Fund open for applications

Easton, MD – The Waterfowl Festival is excited to match resources with environmental needs across the region through its annual “Community in Conservation” funding program. These grants, supported by proceeds from the annual Waterfowl Festival event offer non-profits and community entities the chance to receive monies for projects and initiatives at the intersection of conservation and community.

“Each year, we are proud to offer this support to deserving conservation and allied organizations,” remarked Chip Heaps, Conservation Committee Chairman, Waterfowl Festival Board of Directors. “Now more than ever, it is critical that we provide resources to those who are working hard to preserve our open spaces and wildlife habitats for future generations.”

Over the past five decades, dozens of organizations have been supported by the Waterfowl Festival, creating a legacy of education, leadership, and engagement in the conservation space. Recent projects and grantees include Ducks Unlimited, the Wellington Wildlife Management Area, Phillips Wharf Environmental Center, and ShoreRivers.

Maryland, Virginia, or Delaware organizations are encouraged to reach out to the Waterfowl Festival with their unique projects needing crucial funding through this grant program. The 2025 grant cycle will begin April 1, 2025 and continue through July 1, 2025. Grantees will be announced and funds distributed by September, 2025 in advance of the 54th Annual Waterfowl Festival in Easton, MD.

Guidelines to apply:

Please submit your application via our online portal (mailed copies will not be accepted)

Application portal: https://waterfowlfestival.org/ conservation/

Deadline: July 1, 2025

With this focus on connecting our financial resources to local environmental needs we now support projects in these four priority areas:

Initiatives at the intersections of waterfowl conservation and community Education programs on Delmarva focusing on current and future generations of conservationists, enthusiasts and educators Research and scientific work of graduate students, volunteer groups

and non-profits on Delmarva Restoration and conservation of projects that benefit waterfowl and

regional habitat enhancement in ways that connect with larger bay habitat

restoration goals

About the Waterfowl Festival:

Since 1971, the Waterfowl Festival has raised nearly six million dollars for conservation and education efforts. Proceeds from the festival support various environmental, art, student scholarships, and cultural initiatives, ensuring that future generations can understand and enjoy the beauty and diversity of waterfowl and their environments. The festival also plays a vital role in supporting the local community, drawing visitors from around the country and boosting the regional economy.