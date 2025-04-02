These Republicans Are Right – Don’t Blame Governor Wes Moore For Maryland’s Long-Projected Budget Deficit

In a recent debate on closing Maryland’s budget deficit, Minority Leader Jason Buckel, a Republican Delegate from Allegany County, made an important point: “The man upstairs has only been there for two, three years. I don’t blame him for our economic failures of the last 10,” referring to Democratic Governor Wes Moore, who was elected in 2022 and whose office is on the second floor of the State House.

Buckel’s comments highlight a key reality that many of his Republican colleagues seldom admit ahead of the 2026 gubernatorial elections: it isn’t right to blame Governor Moore for budget challenges that have been brewing for years.

Maryland’s structural deficit, now projected at $3.3 billion, was a problem that started long before Moore took office. In fact, it was first projected in 2017, during the tenure of former Governor Larry Hogan. This isn’t an opinion—it’s a fact that Buckel and other lawmakers, including Republican Delegate Jefferson Ghrist, have bravely acknowledged. During that same debate, Ghrist remarked that the Department of Legislative Services had warned about this deficit throughout Hogan’s administration, yet he did little to address it.

Ghrist pointed out that during Maryland’s so-called “good years,” when the state received a flood of federal COVID-19 relief dollars, spending spiraled without proper regard for long-term fiscal health. Hogan used these one-time federal funds to support ongoing programs, masking the true state of Maryland’s finances and creating the illusion of fiscal stability. Hogan continues to take credit for the “surplus” Maryland had in 2022—even though experts have repeatedly noted that it was caused by the influx of federal dollars during the pandemic.

As Ghrist correctly noted, the lack of fiscal restraint and slow growth during the Hogan years laid the groundwork for the $3.3 billion structural deficit we face today. Indeed, Maryland’s economy has been stagnant since 2017, especially in comparison to our neighboring states, well before Governor Moore took office.

Compounding these challenges are President Donald Trump’s reckless policies, including massive layoffs and trade wars with our allies. Thousands of federal workers who live in Maryland are losing their jobs, which is costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue. Trump’s tariffs are also putting an enormous strain on our local businesses, including farmers on the eastern shore who are now subject to up to 15% retaliatory tariffs on agricultural products like chicken, wheat, soybeans, corn, fruits, and vegetables.

In light of this grim reality, Maryland’s lawmakers are making difficult, but necessary, decisions to shore up the state’s finances. Governor Moore and state legislative leaders recently came together on a budget plan that prioritizes growing Maryland’s economy without raising taxes on the vast majority of residents.

In fact, 94% of Marylanders should either see a tax cut or no change at all to their income tax bill under the proposed agreement. Lawmakers also want to cut government spending by the largest amount in 16 years, while making targeted investments in emerging industries, like quantum computing and aerospace defense, so we’re less reliant on federal jobs.

While the richest of Marylanders could see their income taxes go up, it’s reasonable to ask someone making over $750,000 a year to pay $1,800 more to support law enforcement, strengthen our schools, and grow our economy. As for the proposed tax on data and IT services, these products aren’t subject to Maryland’s sales tax under current law. Maryland leaders want to modernize our tax code, just like other states across the country including Texas and Ohio, by levying a 3% sales tax on these products.

These ideas are fair—especially since they don’t raise income taxes on the overwhelming majority of Marylanders—and because state leaders are also cutting spending by the billions. They’re also necessary, as Governor Hogan chose to kick the can down the road instead of addressing Maryland’s long-predicted deficit, and because Trump’s policies are laying off thousands of Marylanders and issuing tariffs that hurt our state.

By making responsible choices now, Maryland leaders are putting the state on a path toward long-term economic stability. These decisions will help Maryland continue to thrive, create jobs, and invest in the vital services that every resident relies on—without burdening the majority of hardworking families. I’m confident Maryland will emerge stronger, more resilient, and ready to lead in the industries of tomorrow.

Elaine McNeil

Chair of the Queen Anne’s Democratic Central Committee