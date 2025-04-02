ACSKC Announces Woofstock 2025: An evening of local bands and good vibes

Featuring a mix of acoustic, folk, and country music performances from the Stoneflies, Ashley Chapa Duo, Ashton Mooday and Haven, along with food trucks, a cash bar, and a vibrant community atmosphere, Woofstock promises an unforgettable night for a great cause. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and settle in under the stars for an evening filled with music and connection.

Tickets are available now at: https://acskc.org/event/woofstock. Presale tickets are $25 and include one bar ticket for a complimentary drink. Tickets purchased at the door will also be $25, though they will not include a drink ticket. A limited number of $50 merch bundle tickets are also available, which include admission and an exclusive Woofstock ’25 T-shirt.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the community to our new facility for an evening that celebrates music, connection, and compassion,” said Richard Keaveney, Executive Director of ACSKC. “Woofstock is not only a fun and relaxed way to support our mission, it’s also a chance for neighbors to experience our new Copeland Duemling campus and see firsthand the work we’re doing for animals in need.”

All proceeds benefit ACSKC, Kent County’s only animal shelter, which provides food, medical care, and housing for homeless pets until they find loving, permanent homes. The shelter also offers community programs including a pet food pantry, lost-and-found services, and a trap-neuter-release initiative for feral cats of Kent County.

Parking Information: parking will be available along the wide shoulders of Worton Road.

For more details and to reserve tickets, visit: https://acskc.org/