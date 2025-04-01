Trippe Gallery awarded Best Art Gallery 2025 on the Eastern Shore

The votes are in and for the third consecutive year The Trippe Gallery in Easton is awarded the Best Art Gallery 2025 for the Eastern Shore sponsored by What’s Up Media. Come celebrate at a special reception this Friday during the return of First Friday Gallery walk from 5-7.

“I am immensely honored to be recognized with this award”, says gallery owner Nanny Trippe. “Thank you to the collectors, artists, art aficionados, visitors and friends who voted for the gallery!” The Trippe Gallery represents over 40 award winning artists in oils, watercolors, fine art photography and sculpture. In this the gallery’s 12th year, stay tuned for another exhibition year of exceptional art, beginning with a spring gallery show showcasing the variety of artists to the annual “Art in the Garden” exhibition, to the ever popular “Variations” show as well as themed shows featuring gallery artists in between. In the fall, The Washington Society of Landscape Painters will be returning to Easton for a second juried show as well as the gallery’s 12th anniversary celebration. The Trippe Gallery also offers a home/office curation service, bringing art to your home/office, facilitating commissions for your special places and professionally hanging your collection.

Please email if you would like to be on the gallery newsletter list to be the first to see new artwork and exhibition. [email protected]

The Trippe Gallery is located at 23 N Harrison St in historic downtown Easton. 410-310-8727. Open Monday/Thursday 11-4, Friday/Saturday 11-5, Sunday 11-3. Tuesday/Wednesday by chance or appointment