The Joy of Owning an Older Dog by Maria Grant

I have loved dogs all my life. When I reminisce about the past, a dog is usually in the picture.

I remember my dog Taffy and the fun we had at a lake in Michigan when I was in grade school.

I remember telling my mom that another new puppy was a miniature German shepherd mix because she had put a size constraint on the new acquisition. I named the pup Gidget—you know girl, midget—Gidget. My mom went to work the next day and told her boss that we had a miniature German shepherd. Her boss told her there was no such thing. The good news is that Gidget turned out to be a great dog that my mom ended up loving.

I had an English cocker spaniel named Demian who frequently went to class with me and patiently sat next to my seat, listening to my dog-loving professor. (I was an English major at MSU at the time and was reading Hesse, hence the name.)

My current dog is a goldendoodle named Lucca, named after my favorite city in Italy. She just turned fourteen. Lucca is slowing down, but here are a few things I love about these days with her.

She knows the drill and is content with the routine. She waits patiently for her outing each day, which involves going somewhere in the car and then a walk. She awaits that next adventure with optimistic excitement.

She seems to sense that I’m so distraught over the current political situation that I read novel after novel that could charitably be described as escape fiction. She lies down patiently by my side for sometimes three-hour stretches while I read.

When we spot a rabbit, or turtle, or some other creature on our walks, she sits down and watches it with a studied gaze, seemingly curious about the creature’s next move.

When guests come to dinner, she greets them enthusiastically and then relaxes during the cocktail hour, content to be part of the scene.

The days of chewing up furniture and other valuable items are long gone. When we go out to dinner or to some other event, we leave secure in the fact that nothing will have been destroyed while we are away.

Of course, the toughest part is knowing that these rewarding experiences will soon end, and we will miss her terribly. That being said, in my mind, it has all been worth it. She has enriched my life and made me appreciate so many small, exquisite experiences that come with growing older.

That is why I encourage others to adopt older dogs. They can offer rewarding and meaningful relationships, even if only for a few years.

So, thanks for the good times, Lucca. Let’s share them together as long as we can.

Maria Grant was principal-in-charge of the federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm. While on the Eastern Shore, she focuses on writing, reading, music, and nature.

