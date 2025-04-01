Studio B Art Gallery welcomes featured artist, Diz Hormel

Studio B Art Gallery is thrilled to announce its participation in the return of the First Friday Gallery Walk for 2025, featuring a special exhibition by acclaimed artist Diz Hormel. Join us on April 4, 2025, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. to meet the artist and view her stunning collection of still-life oil paintings.

Diz Hormel is an Eastern Shore-based artist known for her evocative oil paintings that capture a sense of serenity and timeless beauty. Specializing in still life, her work reflects a deep appreciation for the quiet elegance of organic forms and man-made objects. Classically trained under renowned artist Juliette Aristides, Diz’s paintings offer a gentle escape from the busyness of modern life.

“My journey to painting has been anything but direct,” Diz explained. “I took a drawing class in my early twenties and loved it, but life took many detours before I found my way back to art. I spent years working in the culinary profession and then making jewelry while I raised my three sons in DC. After moving to the Eastern Shore, I was struck by the beauty and serenity of my surroundings, which ultimately led me back to making art.”

Diz honed her skills through formal training, first studying metalsmithing at the Revere Academy and later at the Corcoran School of Art. Her interest in mastering traditional techniques led her to the Aristides Atelier, where she refined her methodical, layered approach to studio painting. Diz’s work is influenced by chiaroscuro lighting, thoughtful composition, and a meditative painting process that invites stillness and contemplation.

Diz is a board member of the Academy Art Museum in Easton, Maryland. She served as chair for their annual Craft Show for 4 years and is now the chair of the Education Committee.

A member of the Oil Painters of America, Working Artists Forum, and St. Michaels Art League, Diz has received numerous accolades, including the 2024 Best in Show award at Local Color Easton.

“We are honored to feature Diz Hormel and her exquisite still life paintings,” said Studio B Art Gallery Owner Betty Huang. “Her work brings a sense of depth and tranquility that perfectly complements our gallery’s collection.”

Guests attending the First Friday Gallery Walk will have the opportunity to meet Diz, view her latest works, and learn more about her artistic process. Her exhibit at Studio B Art Gallery will showcase a collection of still life paintings that highlight her masterful use of light, form, and composition.

For more information about Studio B Art Gallery, visit us online at www.studiobartgallery.com, on Facebook and Instagram @studiobartgallery, or contact Betty Huang at [email protected].

Studio B Art Gallery is located at 7 B Goldsborough Street in historic downtown Easton, Maryland. The gallery represents nationally and internationally known painters Lani Browning, Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Ken DeWaard, Diz Hormel, Betty Huang, Qiang Huang, Charles Newman, Daniel Robbins, Master Jove Wang, and sculptor Rick Casali.