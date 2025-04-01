“Spring Fling” with Queen Anne’s Chorale! 

Winter never seemed to want to end but, thankfully, it did! Now we get to enjoy a wondrous Spring. Join the Queen Anne’s Chorale at Chesapeake College for a delightful afternoon filled with the joyous sounds of Spring! Our performance will feature enchanting works by Haydn, Rutter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Gilbert & Sullivan, and more!

Don’t miss out on our traditional audience sing-along and reception – it’s the perfect way to welcome the season.

Mark your calendars for April 27th at 3:00 PM (one performance ONLY!) in the Todd Performing Arts Center, Chesapeake College, Wye Mills.

Tickets are on sale now! Grab yours at the Todd Performing Arts Center online Box office TPAC Tix or on Queen Anne’s Chorale website: https://qachorale.org/

There are also always opportunities to support QAC with donations or sponsorships. For more information visit www.qachorale.org.

Queen Anne’s Chorale is an all-volunteer, non-auditioned community chorus with the motto “Entertaining, Engaging, Educating since 1989”. The ability to read music is helpful but not required. We always welcome new singers!

Queen Anne’s Chorale is supported in part through grants from the United Way of Queen Anne’s County, the Queen Anne’s County Centre for the Arts, and the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive. We are also fortunate to have Corporate Sponsorships from Shore United Bank, Koons Toyota of Easton and Chesapeake Hearing Centers.