Chesapeake Film Festival’s 18th film festival is now open for submissions

The CFF is pleased to announce that it has received a prestigious grant from the Shared Earth Foundation for 2025 operations and programming. This important funding will help the CFF feature many distinguished environmental filmmakers in this year’s lineup, including films by Sandy Cannon-Brown, Dave Harp, Maggie Stogner, The Nature Conservancy, and CFF president Irene Magafan.

Submissions are now OPEN on the Chesapeake Film Festival filmmakers’ portal – FilmFreeway.com! Filmmakers from around the world are invited to showcase their work and become part of the fastest-growing, prestigious film festival on the Eastern Shore. We offer outstanding filmmakers, experienced and emerging, a forum to showcase and discuss stories of compelling interest to our local and global community. Because of our location on the Chesapeake Bay and our diverse population, we prioritize films that focus on the environment and social justice issues. Founded in 2008, it is our mission to entertain, empower, educate and inspire diverse audiences of all ages by presenting exceptional independent films and events.

“Every year we task our Programming Committee with reviewing and rating hundreds of film submissions – in 2024 that included over 200 films from 30 states and six countries. Our goal is to curate a fresh, compelling and diverse program that spans features, environmental films, documentaries, shorts, animation and student films,” states Cid Collins Walker, Executive and Artistic Director, Chesapeake Film Festival. “Each year we look forward to adding more exceptional story-tellers to our legacy community of talented filmmakers.”

Film Categories Include:

Environmental Features and Shorts

International Features and Documentaries

Narrative Features

Documentaries

Spotlight on Maryland

Student Shorts

Animations

Key Dates to Remember:

Regular Submission Deadline: June 1, 2025

Extended Submission Deadline: June 21, 2025

Notification Date: July 7, 2025

Festival Dates: October 10, 11, and 12, 2025

Venues: Ebenezer Theater, Academy Art Museum, and Talbot County Free Library

Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your film at one of the most dynamic cultural events on the Eastern Shore. Submit your film today and be part of an inspiring celebration of cinema.

For more information and to submit your film, please visit www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com or to enter directly on FilmFreeway visit https://filmfreeway.com/chesapeakefilmfestival

Celebrate Earth Day with our Free Monthly Film Series

The Chesapeake Film Festival (CFF) and the Talbot County Free Library began our collaborative monthly film series in March in celebration of the library’s 100th Anniversary and CFF’s 18th Season. Don’t miss our April feature film – River – in honor of Earth Day, narrated by Willem Dafoe.

Free to the public, this monthly series — Our Bay, Our World, Our Festival — features a captivating lineup of high-profile films showcased on select Wednesdays and Saturday at the Talbot County Free Library in historic downtown Easton. Upcoming screenings begin at 6PM for the next two Wednesday screenings and at 2PM for the June Saturday date, offering perfect midweek and weekend cultural escapes with a wonderful film for younger audiences in June.

Upcoming Film Highlights & Key Dates

Wednesday, April 30 : River — In honor of Earth Day, experience this breathtaking documentary narrated by Willem Dafoe, exploring the vital role of rivers in our ecosystem and culture.

Wednesday, May 21 : Conclave — Dive into the intrigue of this Oscar-nominated film starring Ralph Fiennes and Isabella Rossellini, a gripping narrative of power and secrecy. • Saturday, June 21: Wicked — Get ready for a wild and wonderful cinematic journey with this theatrical masterpiece starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jeff Goldblum.

This programming is brought to you by our generous sponsors Maryland State Arts Council, Talbot County Free Library, Maryland Humanities Foundation, The Artistic Insights Fund, Shared Earth Foundation, Talbot Arts, The William Lucks Professional Group powered by Keller Williams Realty and Laser Letters.

All screenings are free and open to the public. No reservations required. Films start at 6PM in April and May & 2PM in June.

For more information, please visit www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com. Or call the library at (410) 822-1626.