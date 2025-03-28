Sheriffs defend cooperation with federal officials on immigration enforcement

Supporters of a bill that would force sheriff’s departments to cancel agreements with federal immigration officials said deputies could still enforce the law just as effectively — they would just not be doing so as an extension of federal authorities.

“There are counties that do not have these formal agreements that still cooperate with ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], still honor judicial warrants, still honor detainers when they are presented to them,” Del. Nicole Williams (D-Prince George’s) said Thursday during testimony for her bill, House Bill 1222.

The bill would prohibit local law enforcement agencies from entering into so-called 287(g) agreements that allow ICE to delegate some federal enforcement authorities to local officers, including the authority to arrest and check a person’s immigration status through a federal database. The bill also requires those departments that have 287(g) agreements to cancel them by July 1.

Six counties — Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, Harford and Washington — currently have 287(g) agreements with ICE. Frederick and Harford sheriffs turned up at Thursday’s Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee hearing to defend the program.

“Please allow the local counties to provide public safety as they see fit,” Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said.

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said his jurisdiction has been part of the 287(g) program since 2008 and “removed 1,795 criminals,” the majority of whom he described as “dangerous” and “violent.”

Gahler noted that since his department signed a 287(g) agreement in 2014, ICE has chosen not to initiate action in 35% of cases there. He also pointed to the popularity of the agreements, citing a January poll by Annapolis-based Gonzales Research & Media that found 76% of people surveyed said they would support requiring local governments to cooperate with federal efforts to enforce immigration laws.

But opponents of the agreements say 287(g) agreements “significantly undermined any trust in law enforcement” in immigrant communities.

“287(g) agreements literally turn local law enforcement into ICE agents,” said Nicholas Katz, general counsel for the nonprofit immigrant-rights organization CASA, based in Prince George’s County.

“In this moment, Black and brown families don’t know if it’s safe to go to work, if its safe to walk their kids to school, if it’s safe to go to the hospital,” Katz said.

Currently, jail staff in a jurisdiction can check for any immigration enforcement actions against inmates. If there is a detainer, local officials will notify the agency that’s under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Under Williams’ bill, which passed the House 98-38 last week, if federal authorities identify an immigrant who’s been convicted and is being held in a local jail, the local officials would have to give ICE at least 48 hours notice before release of the inmate. They would have to turn the immigrant over when federal authorities arrived.

At Thursday’s hearing, Sen. Chris West (R-Baltimore County) said the sheriffs would continue to do their job protecting the public, but asked if not having the 287(g) program would decrease their public safety work. It would, Gahler said.

“If we lose the ability to have these agreements with ICE, we lose what comes along with it,” Gahler said. “Which is finding out whether these people are indeed in the country illegally, and recommendations from ICE in relation to national security.”

Sen. William C. Smith Jr. (D-Montgomery), chair of the committee, said he understood the perspectives from supporters and opponents of the bill. But he acknowledged “there is a distinct fear” under the administration of President Donald Trump (R), who has made an immigration crackdown a key element of his tenure. The 287(g) program began under former President Bill Clinton (D) in the 1990s.

“I guess our policy debate here is centered on the federal prerogatives and their implementation of deportation policy and the existence of 287(g) in Maryland,” Smith said.

“Is that creating such an atmosphere that people are not going to want to cooperate with law enforcement? Live life?” he asked. “Is that something that is beneficial to keeping the 287(g) program or getting rid of it?”

by William J. Ford, Maryland Matters

March 28, 2025

Maryland Matters is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Maryland Matters maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Steve Crane for questions: [email protected].