Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay exhibit at Dover Station through April

Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay Exhibit and Paint-In at The Market at Dover Station

In a generous act of community outreach, The Market at Dover Station has invited the Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay (PAPCB) to exhibit recent plein air works at the Market through April 2025. An additional facet of this exhibit features a unique closing celebration in the form of a live alla prima paint-in, inside the Market on Saturday April 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to view the exhibit, watch the painters, and purchase their work.

Capturing the essence of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, from boatyards to farmyards, and everywhere in between, this plein air exhibit resonates with familiar places seen through the eyes of local and regional artists. The exposed bricks, open ductwork ceilings, and rustic floors of the Market’s 1912 renovated warehouse building generate warm vibes and make a wonderful exhibit space to showcase this fine art.

Since 2014, PAPCB has gathered weekly in spring and fall. With their easels set up on waterfront estates, historic village streets and working farms, they explore and document our region through their art. In varied and distinctive methods of painting, from loose impressionism and expressionism to a tighter realism, their mediums are oil, acrylic, watercolor, gouache, pastel, and graphite. One member even makes monoprints in the field!

Ranging from brand new painters of all ages to seasoned award winners, PAPCB shares friendship, camaraderie, and creative support, and welcomes all to join them.

Since it opened on November 30, 2024, The Market at Dover Station has become an upscale regional hub showcasing the work of fine artists and artisans alongside a selection of antique and vintage goods, a florist and chocolatier, a tea company, handmade balms and lotions, and more. Market partners also offer interior design, fine china rental, woodwork, antique clock repair, and many other unique finds. The Market hosts events including yoga classes, Zentangle, urban sketching on the Rails to Trails, a book club, a wildlife photography class, jewelry classes, and art classes for kids and adults. And it offers space for weddings, meetings and family gatherings. Coming soon in phase 2 are plans for a bistro café and future brewery.

The Market at Dover Station is located at 500 Dover Road, Easton, Maryland 21601. For hours, events, and more information, please stay informed at www.doverstation.com and sign up to follow on social media.