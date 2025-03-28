“NightCats” Kicks Off Sultana’s 2025 First Friday Season

On Friday, April 4, the Sultana Education Foundation kicks off its 2025 “First Fridays” season with a live performance by Nightcats, the latest musical project for Easton native Jimmy McGuire. The parking lot at Sultana’s Holt Education Center (300 S. Cross St) opens at 5:00pm, and in addition to Nightcats guests can look forward to yard games, free popsicles for children, and a variety of beverages for sale.

Many know Sultana’s First Friday celebrations as The “Party in the Parking Lot.” These events have become a spring/summer tradition bringing out locals and visitors alike. The gathering serves as great community outreach for the organization, while at the same time celebrating regional musical talent.

“We make a point of booking local musicians for First Fridays and we love watching them grow their audience within the community,” commented Director of Public Programs, Liza Brocker. “Between the live music, the activities for the kids and the growth of the Sultana member base, First Fridays have become the best kind of social outreach. It is relaxed and fun for everyone.”

Sultana’s Holt Center is located at the corner of Cross Street and Cannon Street in Chestertown with the parking lot immediately behind the building on Cannon Street. Visitors can simply listen for the music and look for the gathering of people!

In the event of inclement weather, please check the Sultana Education Foundation’s Facebook page for updates.

Future featured artists for Sultana’s 2025 First Friday series include Blueskeepers (May 2), Benji Price & Friends (June 6), Tucked In (August 1) and Edgemere (Sept. 5).

For more information about the First Fridays in the Holt Center Parking Lot or the Sultana Education Foundation, please visit www.sultanaeducation.org.