Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra presents an all-Mozart program for April concert series

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra will present an all-Mozart program this April, highlighting three of the composer’s symphonic works. Under the direction of Maestro Michael Repper, the orchestra will perform Symphony No. 1 in E-flat major, K. 16, Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K. 550, and Symphony No. 41 in C major, K. 551, known as the “Jupiter” Symphony. The performances will take place on Thursday, April 3 at 7 PM at the Easton Church of God in Easton, MD, on Saturday, April 5 at 3 PM at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, DE, and on Sunday, April 6 at 3 PM at the Community Church in Ocean Pines, MD.

The concert begins with Symphony No. 1, composed by Mozart at the age of eight while his family was in London. This early work showcases his developing musical style and an emerging sense of melody and structure. The first movement is energetic, followed by a lyrical andante, and a lively presto finale, providing insight into the foundation of Mozart’s later compositions.

Symphony No. 40, known for its recognizable opening theme, is one of Mozart’s most expressive works. Written during a challenging period in the composer’s life, the symphony features emotional intensity and distinctive orchestration. The absence of trumpets and timpani creates a darker, more intimate sound, while the first movement’s urgency, the second movement’s lyricism, and the minuet’s rhythmic character contribute to its lasting impact. The finale, with its contrapuntal complexity, is a notable example of Mozart’s ability to blend structure and emotion.

The program concludes with Symphony No. 41, the “Jupiter” Symphony, which is considered one of Mozart’s most ambitious works. This symphony is characterized by its grand orchestration and sophisticated counterpoint, particularly in the final movement, where five musical themes are interwoven. The “Jupiter” Symphony remains a significant representation of Mozart’s later symphonic style and compositional mastery.

Audiences are invited to attend these performances and experience Mozart’s symphonic repertoire. Tickets are available online and at the door. For more information, visit the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s website at www.midatlanticsymphony.org.

ABOUT THE MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council, the Worcester County Arts Council, the Sussex County (Delaware) Council, and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.

A complete schedule of the 2024-2025 season’s Masterworks and Ensembles programs, including venues, times, and other details, is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org.