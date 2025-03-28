21st Annual Local Color Exhibition Juried Artists List announced

The Working Artists Forum announced the List of Juried Artists for Local Color 2025. The Juror was Christine Lashley, Plein Air Easton 2nd Place Winner. The list of Artists Accepted in to Local Color this year include:

Leah Bell, William Benson, Donna Brumbergs, Katie Cassidy, Pamela Chase, Naomi Clark-Turner, Lynne Davis, Caryl Ersenkal, Nancy Fine, Donna Finley, Nancy Galvin, Jill Glassman, Doris Glovier, Elizabeth “Diz” Hormel, Carla Huber, Roberta Ingram, Kathy Kopec, Marianne Kost, Diane Joy Laird, Ed Lewandowski, Mary Ellen Mabe, Carol Meers, Karen Merkin, Amanda Milliner, Crystal Moll, Diane Mulally, Betty Papson, Martha Pileggi, Jose Ramirez, Jim Rehak, Maggii Sarfaty, Lesley Schless, John Schisler, Anne Singer, B.K. Slocum, Scott Sullivan, Walter Urbanek, Stephen Walker, Sharon Waters, Judith Weaver, Lori Yates, Barbara Zuehlke.

The Exhibition takes place Thursday, July 17th – Sunday July 20th at Easton’s Christ Church, and is held in conjunction with The Plein Air Easton Art Festival. Forty-two juried artists from the WAF membership and local artists from the Eastern Shore participate each year.