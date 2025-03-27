Tensions boil over in shouting match during final House vote on fiscal 2026 budget

There were repeated references to “my friend” from here or “the gentle lady” from there, but the niceties were overpowered by the shouting and the finger-pointing Wednesday during a second day of debate on the fiscal 2026 budget.

The House ultimately approved the $67 billion budget for next year, after three hours of debate — which was on top of seven hours of testy debate Tuesday, when House Democrats beat back a series of Republican amendments.

While Wednesday’s debate was shorter, it was no less heated, with the highlight — or lowlight, perhaps — coming in a shouting match between two Democrats that eventually pulled in the Speaker.

“I know this is not popular, as a person in the majority party … I stand here because I feel like I don’t have a place in this place anymore — I don’t. And it’s for some of these reasons in this very budget,” said Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes (D-Dorchester and Wicomico).

“It doesn’t look like what the Eastern Shore is in need of,” she said in explaining her “no” vote on the budget, which includes more than $2 billion in cuts and $1 billion in tax increases.

When House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County) tried to tell her the allotted two minutes of floor time was up, Sample-Hughes steamrolled over the Speaker.

“And you know what, I’m not even going to talk about the budget stuff anymore, and yes I know that’s what the purpose is – I get that,” Sample-Hughes said. “This institution is not for everybody … ”

When Del. Stephanie Smith (D-Baltimore City), the House Parliamentarian, called a point of order to remind the delegate that her time was up, Sample-Hughes pushed right on through, leading Smith to shout over her. That didn’t stop Sample-Hughes, who was trying to press how the budget would affect her constituents.

“Parliamentarian, I hear you, but enough is enough,” Sample-Hughes said. “When I have an 80-year-old woman calling me saying she’s working with candles to light her house–”

As Jones brought the gavel down, Smith issued another warning. “The two minutes for the gentle lady,” she said, pausing for emphasis, “are over.”

“I can count,” Sample-Hughes shot back.

“Yes, but you must sit down,” Smith said. “You no longer have the floor.”

“I understand, the one last thing I will say,” Sample-Hughes continued, “and I was not trying to be controversial –”

“People are allotted two minutes to explain their – I can talk louder; do you want to do that?” Smith shouted, her frustration growing. “Sit down.”

“Let’s keep calm,” Jones jumped in. “You had your two minutes.”

Sample-Hughes yielded but not before saying, “Two minutes is up, but the passion for the people continues” — a line that drew a smattering of applause from House Republicans.

It was not the first flare-up of the day: Several delegates engaged in pointed remarks over the “core values” of Republicans and Democrats as they argued over what should be cut or preserved as the state works to close the $3 billion deficit for fiscal 2026.

“I’m disappointed that the minority party wants our citizens to go it alone based on their proposals on this budget. They want every man to fight for themselves,” said Del. Malcom P. Ruff (D-Baltimore City), citing a series of failed amendments Republicans proposed Tuesday.

Ruff said that despite $2.5 billion in spending cuts, he is proud that the proposed budget still funds programs in education and raises salaries for state workers.

“This is what our budget and our morals and our values are about — stand 10 toes down,” he said, raising his voice to a level that Del. Jason Buckel (D-Allegany) later described as yelling.

“I appreciate my friend from Baltimore City, but I don’t appreciate being yelled at,” Buckel said. “If I did it too, you wouldn’t like it as much.”

But as Buckel’s comments went on, the volume of his comments also rose at times.

“We’re the only state in our damn region that has a multibillion-dollar budget deficit and needs to raise billions of dollars in taxes to do the same stuff that they do in Richmond,” he said raising his voice at the end.

“I don’t know if we know how things work here in Maryland,” he said. “They seem to know how they work in Virginia. They seem to know how they work in Pennsylvania, and Delaware and West Virginia. But we can’t seem to get it done here in Maryland.”

Despite the shouting and two hours of debate, the House voted 100-39 to approve House Bill 350, the main part of the budget , with Sample-Hughes joining Republicans to vote no.

About an hour later, the House voted 93-46 to approve the second prong of the budget in House Bill 352. In addition to Sample-Hughes, Democratic Dels. Brian Crosby of St. Mary’s County and Heather Bagnall of Anne Arundel County joined Republicans opposing the bill.

by Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters

March 27, 2025

Maryland Matters is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Maryland Matters maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Steve Crane for questions: [email protected].