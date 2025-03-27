Sensational Pianist Emma Taggart to perform at the Mainstay in Rock Hall April 13

Sensational young pianist Emma Taggart will grace the stage at The Mainstay in Rock Hall at 4 PM on Sunday, April 13 to present a concert filled with personal and virtuosic piano pieces.

The first half of the program at The Mainstay begins with Bach’s Partita No. 5, and the second half ends with Liszt’s Waltz Fantasy on Themes from Gounod’s Faust. Also on the program will be pieces by Beethoven, Brahms, Chopin, and Mazzoli.

“We are so pleased that Emma is coming from New York to perform for the enthusiastic audience at The Minstay,” said The Mainstay’s Executive Director, Matthew Mielnick recently. “She wows audiences wherever she plays with her deep understanding of the music she plays and her ability to communicate that to her audience.”

Taggart has an impressive list of concert appearances and music honors to her credit. She made her public performance debut in a solo recital at age six. Since then, she has performed with orchestras around the United States and Europe including the Minnesota Orchestra, Milan Chamber Orchestra, and the Chamber Orchestra of St. Petersburg, Russia. Her honors include being named a laureate in the New York International Piano Competition and the Palm Springs International Piano Competition. Emma currently is pursuing a Master’s Degree at the Manhattan School of Music.

This concert will introduce a new feature of The Mainstay’s Classical Concert Series when concert organizer Muphen Whitney conducts a short interview with Taggart after intermission. “The audience at The Mainstay is so engaged and enthusiastic, and I want them to have an opportunity to know more about the musicians,” Whitney said recently. “Emma is a good musician to start with because she is such a warm and vibrant person and such a superb musician. We are so grateful to the Hedgelawn Foundation who sponsors the Classical Series at The Mainstay in honor of Judy Kohl; their participation allows us to bring talented musicians and international performers such as Emma to Kent County.”

Showtime for the Mainstay concert event is 4 pm. Tickets are $15 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $20 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall,

The Mainstay offers a year-round calendar of concert events. The shows are offered just about every week of the year, and feature distinguished local, regional, and national/ international touring artists of almost every genre. Upcoming concert calendar information can be found on the Mainstay website at mainstayrockhall.org. Music fans are also encouraged to sign up for email alerts by contacting us at [email protected].