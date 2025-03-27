Missing Early Spring by Angela Rieck

As a Floridian, one of the things that I miss the most is early spring in the mid-Atlantic. This is when the landscape shakes off its winter doldrums. Bright green shoots appear on seemingly dead shrub branches. The trees cast a light green or red tint, letting us know that large expansive leaves are growing inside of them. The grass turns a bright green, and the sap is running again, allowing evergreens to get their color.

But what this season offers the most is hope.

Those of us who are hiding from the cold weather can enjoy the orchids blooming on our trees. What is not to love about an orchid? The flowers last months. They come in a myriad of colors. They are great cut flowers. They don’t wilt, so that you can put them in bouquets, as garni or decorations. Their leaves are a dark green and complement the flower.

But I miss the hope of early spring.

This is going to be the year when my ferocious struggle with violets finally wins out. Those weedy, unwanted plants are gone forever. This is going to be the year that my gooseneck loosestrife remains contained and does not grow too high. This is going to be the year that my astilbe blooms like it did in NJ. This is going to be the year that my roses bloom nonstop.

All around early spring is hope, the forsythias are awash in yellow. The daffodils provide bright yellow color when the cheery sun is hidden by clouds. Multi-colored tulips stand upright saluting the spring. Flowering cherry and pear trees provide soft, pastel pink and white clouds against the sky. My Hellebores host masses of white and mauve flowers.

Yes, this is the year, we’ll get rain at just the right time (unlike last year), my acidifier will work, and I will have blue Hydrangeas. The crab grass and dandelions will give up.

The cool air gives hope and promise. But then that weed emerges, you the know one…the one that you have been fighting for years, and it begins to comingle with the plants that I have carefully cultivated…if I don’t fight it early, it will take over.

And that is the problem with missing early spring in Florida…I am likely to lose the battle before it even begins.

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs, and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.