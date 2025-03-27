LYON RUM receives Best of Class Designation; Sailors Reserve Rum earns only gold medal awarded in the Rum category

The American Craft Spirits Association (ACSA), the only premier trade association representing the U.S. craft spirits industry, awarded LYON RUM gold and silver medals in the 11th Annual American Craft Spirits Competition. Founder Jaime Windon was honored in person at the recent ACSA Convention & Expo in Tucson, AZ. Windon also serves on the board of the association, and although LYON RUM does not generally enter spirits in competitions, she felt compelled to select three LYON RUM expressions for entry this round.

“We’ve always been more focused on collaboration than competition,” says Windon, “However, this year I was inspired to showcase our rums, not only for the judges, but for the reception where hundreds of distillers gather to sample each other’s spirits on the final night of the convention. Being in community with our fellow American craft distillers is paramount, and sharing our spirits with each other is simply the best.”

The ACSA Competition is based purely on numerical scoring rather than typical collaborative discussions. Spirits are scored on appearance, aroma intensity, aroma complexity, palate concentration, palate complexity, body, character and nature of alcohol, texture, and finish.

In addition to Best in Show and the Best of Class distinctions, the judging panel awarded 35 gold, 162 silver, and 114 bronze medals. Only one gold medal was awarded in the rum category, making LYON RUM a true standout among it’s peers. LYON White Rum and Overproof Pineapple both received excellent scores and were awarded silver medals.

The Best of Class Rum distinction, the highest honor, was awarded to LYON RUM for the Sailors Reserve, one of the distillery’s signature rums. Sailors Reserve is double distilled from Louisiana sugar cane and molasses, in traditional pot stills, and aged for 2-years in former bourbon barrels before being bottled at 100 proof. While most people are familiar with LYON Dark Rum, spirits aficionados have always revered the Sailors Reserve. LYON RUM currently offers a variety of expressions, including six year round rums, two seasonal rum liqueurs, and special holiday releases.

“We love rum — and are incredibly proud that a young American rum earned the top honor,” Windon remarked. “After 11 years of being fully committed to producing a true cane-to-glass rum, it’s a wonderful feeling to see this spirit fully appreciated; enjoyed not only by our loyal rum lovers and peers, but also recognized as excellent by a panel of experts.”

Dedicated to improving the reputation of American Rum, Windon and her team are relentless advocates for rum, championing the merits and delights of cane spirits from all over the world.

“Rum is a truly global spirit, and yet it is also uniquely American. As the oldest craft distillery in Maryland, now in our 12th year of making rum, we are proud to reignite an interest in, and passion for, distinctive and delicious American rum,” Windon said.

The distillery is open daily for complimentary samples in the Windon Distilling Spirit Shop & Tasting Room located at 605 S. Talbot Street, Unit #6 in Saint Michaels, Maryland.

For more info visit www.lyonrum.com