HomePorts: A talk with John Murphy and Karen Carr

http:// <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As America’s population ages, more and more seniors are choosing to remain in their own homes rather than move into assisted living. In fact, AARP reports that 77% of adults aged 50 and older say they want to age in place—a growing preference that has fueled the rise of the national village movement begun in 2002 in Boston, where a group of residents in the Beacon Hill neighborhood created the first “village”—Beacon Hill Village—to help seniors stay in their homes through volunteer-driven services and community support.

Since then, the movement has expanded rapidly, with over 300 villages now operating across the U.S.

HomePorts, a membership-based volunteer non-profit, is one of them, serving our communities with the same goal: to help older adults maintain their independence and quality of life. Whether it’s a ride to the doctor, help with a computer, or a friendly book club gathering, HomePorts provides both practical assistance and social connection—making it possible for neighbors to age in place with dignity and community.

Membership is available to those 55 and older in Kent County and the adjacent area in Queen Anne’s County within the 21620 zip code. Annual membership fees cover one household. Financial assistance is available to those with limited resources. A three-month trial membership is available to new members at a reduced cost.

The Spy recently talked with HomePorts President John Murphy and new Executive Director Karen Carr about how Homeports can assist older adults live safely and comfortably in their own homes.

For more about HomePorts, go here.

To volunteer, go here.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length.