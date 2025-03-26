The Search for Rational Intelligence

We now have a gang who cannot spy straight
They webcast together through signals too late
They are newly empaneled yet not strange to the scene
And they struggle to say just what they mean
We wonder what could possibly come next
But how would we know
They won’t show us the text.
~Super Sleuth
