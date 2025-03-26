MENU

March 26, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

9 Brevities

The Search for Rational Intelligence

We now have a gang who cannot spy straight

They webcast together through signals too late

They are newly empaneled yet not strange to the scene

And they struggle to say just what they mean

We wonder what could possibly come next

But how would we know

They won’t show us the text.

~Super Sleuth

